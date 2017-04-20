Alder Biopharma To Host Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2017 Financial And Operating Results

BOTHELL, Wash., April 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alder BioPharmaceuticals®, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing monoclonal antibody therapeutics, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Alder management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results and provide a general business update at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 430-4657 for domestic callers or (484) 756-4339 for international callers, and providing conference ID number 94734332. The webcast will be broadcast live on the investors section of Alder’s website at www.alderbio.com and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals®

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder's lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention. Eptinezumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), a protein that is active in mediating the initiation of migraine. Alder is additionally evaluating ALD1910, a preclinical product candidate also in development as a migraine prevention therapy. ALD1910 is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 (PACAP-38), another protein that is active in mediating the initiation of migraine. Clazakizumab, Alder's third program, is a monoclonal antibody candidate that inhibits interleukin-6 and is licensed to Vitaeris, Inc. For more information, please visit http://www.alderbio.com.

Media Contacts: David Schull Russo Partners, LLC (212) 845-4271 (646) 942-5627 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com Investor Relations Contact: David Walsey Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Inc. (425) 408-8032 ir@alderbio.com