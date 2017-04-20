Eyevensys Receives Approval From The UK Medicines And Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency To Advance its EyeCET Platform Into Clinical Development

The EyeCET platform uses Eyevensys' proprietary electro-transfection injection system (ETIS) to deliver plasmids that encode for the production of disease-specific therapeutic proteins in the ciliary muscle of the eye. Eyevensys' lead product, EYS606 uses a plasmid encoding for the production of anti-TNFa for the treatment of Non-infectious Uveitis (NIU). EYS606 has been granted an Orphan drug designation by the EMA for the treatment of NIU.

Raffy Kazandjian, CEO of Eyevensys, said: "We are pleased the MHRA has approved our unique technology to enter into clinical development in the UK. This validation is another commitment of EYS606 alongside the ANSM approval. We are now all set up to demonstrate that our technology can provide much better outcomes for patients with ophthalmology diseases that need improved treatment options."

Eyevensys is a private biotechnology company developing its innovative EyeCET platform to enable the sustained intraocular production of therapeutic proteins to treat a broad range of ophthalmic diseases.

Eyevensys' EyeCET technology uses electroporation to deliver protein coding plasmids, which are safe and non-viral, into the ciliary muscle of the eye. This approach facilitates the sustained production of therapeutic proteins, localized within the ciliary muscle cells.

Eyevensys believes its EyeCET technology can improve both short and long-term therapeutic outcomes by greatly enhancing patient compliance and significantly improving the tolerability of treatment.

Eyevensys' lead product EYS606, a non-viral plasmid encoding anti-TNFa, is a potential new treatment for patients with non-infectious Uveitis (NIU). EYS606 consists of Eyevensys' proprietary electro-transfection injection system (ETIS) in combination with a plasmid encoding for the production of anti-TNFa, a cytokine that has been shown to play a pivotal role in mediating intraocular inflammation in NIU. EYS606 has been granted an Orphan drug designation by the EMA for the treatment of NIU.

Eyevensys was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Paris, France, and is funded by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, BPIFrance, CapDecisif, Inserm Transfert, and Pontifax.

