Siegfried Release: Shareholders’ Meeting Approves Alll Board Proposals

The Shareholders’ Meeting of Siegfried Holding AG today approved all proposals by the Board of Directors. It endorsed a higher distribution to the Shareholders of CHF 2.00 per share (2016: CHF 1.80). While Thomas Villiger did not stand for reelection, all remaining members of the Board were reconfirmed. The proposals regarding remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and of Management have been approved.

» Media Release (PDF)

Siegfried’s 114th Annual Shareholders’ Meeting took place at the Zofingen City Hall and was attended by approximately 200 shareholders and proxies representing nearly 50% of the shares. The Shareholders approved the following:

The annual report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2016; discharge of the members of the Board of Directors.

Appropriation of retained earnings to free reserves and increased payout to shareholders from capital contribution reserves of CHF 2.00 per entitled registered share.

Proposals concerning maximum remuneration of Board members until the 2018 Shareholders’ Meeting, fixed remuneration of Executive Management for the 2018 financial year, short-term performance-related remuneration for the 2016 financial year and long-term performance-related remuneration of Executive Management for the current financial year in the form of entitlements.

Election of Colin Bond, Wolfram Carius, Andreas Casutt, Reto Garzetti, Ulla Schmidt and Martin Schmid for a further term.

Re-election of Andreas Casutt as Chairman of Siegfried Holding AG. Separate election of the Remuneration Committee consisting of Reto Garzetti, Martin Schmid and Ulla Schmidt.

Appointment of BDO AG, Aarau, as independent proxy representative and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Basel, as auditors.



Contact:

Peter Gehler, Chief Communications Officer

peter.gehler@siegfried.ch

Tel. +41 62 746 11 48

Mobile +41 79 416 41 16

Siegfried Holding AG

Untere Bruehlstrasse 4

CH-4800 Zofingen

Tel. +41 62 746 11 11



About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is active worldwide in the field of Life Sciences with production facilities located in Switzerland, the USA, Malta, China, Germany and France. At the end of 2016, Siegfried reported annual sales of CHF 718 million and employs at the time being approximately 2300 employees at nine locations on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).



Siegfried is active in both the primary and secondary production of drugs. The company develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients for the research-based pharmaceutical industry as well as the corresponding intermediates and controlled substances, and provides development and production services for finished dosage forms including sterile filling.