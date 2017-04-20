|
Karolinska Development AB Announces Chairman Bo Jesper Hansen And CEO Jim Van Heusden's Decision To Step Down, And The Promotion Of Viktor Drvota To CEO
STOCKHOLM - APRIL 20, 2017.
Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that Bo Jesper Hansen, MD, PhD, Chairman of the Company's Board, has informed Karolinska Development's Nomination Committee that he will not stand for re-election at the 2017 Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee's proposals will be announced in a separate press release in connection with the notice of the 2017 Annual General Meeting which is due to take place on 24 May 2017.
Bo Jesper Hansen was appointed as Chairman in 2013. Under his chairmanship, he initiated the successful transformation of Karolinska Development from a wide-ranging collection of early stage science-driven projects into a highly focused investment company with a portfolio of business-driven companies capable of delivering significant shareholder value.
"Bo Jesper Hansen's broad industry and leadership experience has been crucial in guiding Karolinska Development through the most significant changes in the Company's history. We would like to thank him for his considerable efforts that have created a strong platform for Karolinska Development's future success." said Niclas Adler, chairman of the Nomination Committee of Karolinska Development.
Karolinska Development also announces that its CEO, Jim Van heusden, PhD, has tendered his resignation and will formally leave the Company at the end of October 2017.
"Jim Van heusden has done a remarkable job as the CEO of Karolinska Development. Under his leadership, he successfully executed a major strategic turn-around that has positioned the Company to become a leading Nordic life science investment company. Karolinska Development is now in an excellent shape, with its portfolio companies poised to deliver significant value generating milestones in the coming 12 - 18 months. With the strategic turn-around now complete we understand Jim's desire to look for new opportunities and wish him every success for the future," said Bo Jesper Hansen, Chairman of the Board of Karolinska Development.
"I would like to thank Bo Jesper Hansen and the Board for their unwavering support during the major strategic turn-around that we have implemented in the last two years. With these changes now finished I believe it is the appropriate time for me to look for a new challenge. I am very proud of what we have achieved together and am convinced Karolinska Development is now in a much stronger position to deliver value for all its stakeholders from its portfolio of exciting therapeutic and med-tech companies." says Jim Van heusden, CEO of Karolinska Development.
The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of Viktor Drvota MD PhD as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1 2017. Dr Drvota is currently Karolinska Development's Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer.
Bo Jesper Hansen, Chairman of the Board of Karolinska Development says: "I am extremely pleased to announce Viktor's promotion to the role of CEO. Since joining the Company in early 2016, Viktor has made an important contribution to the strategic turnaround that we have implemented. With his significant life sciences investment experience, centered on the Nordic region, and his impressive track record, Viktor is the ideal person to lead Karolinska Development through the next phase of its development."
Dr Drvota joined Karolinska Development as Chief Investment Officer in February 2016 and was promoted Deputy Chief Executive Officer in March 2017. Dr Drvota brings more than 15 years of life science investment experience. Prior to joining Karolinska Development he worked at SEB Venture Capital, where he was Head of Life Science from 2002 and a senior investment manager. Before joining SEB, Viktor was a practicing cardiologist at Huddinge University Hospital in Stockholm. He has been an Associate Professor in Cardiology at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, since 2002.
Dr Drvota says: "I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO in addition to my current position as Chief Investment Officer. With the Company's strategic turnaround now complete, Karolinska Development is in excellent shape to deliver significant shareholder value as its portfolio companies deliver a number of important clinical and commercial milestones over the next 12 to 18 months."
