Oramed (ORMP) Granted European Patent For Combination Oral Insulin And GLP-1 Analog Capsule

JERUSALEM, April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, announced today that the European Patent Office has granted the Company a patent titled, "Methods and Compositions for Treating Diabetes: Capsules containing oil-based liquid compositions of combined therapeutic agents for treating diabetes." The patent covers Oramed's invention, a combination therapy including both insulin and a GLP-1 analog in a single oral capsule.

Combination therapies of insulin and GLP-1 analogs have been shown to be highly effective at achieving optimal blood sugar control without an increased risk for hypoglycemia. Patients on a combination therapy regimen have been shown to lose weight during treatment. However, both insulin and GLP-1 analogs are currently only available via injection.

Oramed's oral combination therapy for the management of type-2 diabetes mellitus combines the advantages of Oramed's ORMD-0801 oral insulin capsule with ORMD-0901, its GLP-1 capsule.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, Oramed's Protein Oral Delivery (PODTM) technology is based on over 30 years of research by scientists at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary flagship product, an orally ingestible insulin capsule (ORMD-0801). The Company completed multiple Phase II clinical trials of ORMD-0801 under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 analog capsule (ORMD-0901).

