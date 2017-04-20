AbbVie (ABBV)'s Investigational, Pan-Genotypic, Ribavirin-Free Regimen Of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir (G/P) Achieved 99 Percent SVR(12) Rate In Chronic Hepatitis C Patients With Compensated Cirrhosis

AMSTERDAM, April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that 99 percent (n=145/146) of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infected patients with genotype 1, 2, 4, 5 or 6 and compensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A) achieved sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post-treatment (SVR 12 ) with its investigational, pan-genotypic regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P). These high SVR 12 rates were seen following 12 weeks of G/P treatment without ribavirin. Patients with specific virus strains associated with resistance or with a high quantity of the virus in their bloodstream before treatment initiation were not excluded from the study. These new data, from the Phase 3 EXPEDITION-1 study, will be featured as an oral presentation today at The International Liver Congress (ILC) 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

"We have already seen great progress in the treatment of HCV patients with compensated cirrhosis. However, treatment challenges remain related to the use of ribavirin," said Xavier Forns, M.D., head of hepatitis unit, Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, Spain. "The positive findings from the EXPEDITION-1 study, along with previously reported data, show that G/P has the potential to become a ribavirin-free treatment for patients with compensated cirrhosis across these genotypes."

In the EXPEDITION-1 study, the majority of adverse events (AEs) were mild and no patients discontinued treatment due to an AE. The most common AEs (10 percent) were fatigue and headache.

"With our G/P clinical development program, our goal is to provide a cure for as many patients living with HCV as possible, across all genotypes and regardless of whether their disease has progressed to compensated cirrhosis," said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "The EXPEDITION-1 study results, along with a number of other ILC presentations from our G/P clinical development program, explore the potential of our regimen in patients with specific treatment challenges."

Approximately 130 to 150 million people worldwide are living with chronic HCV, for whom the risk of cirrhosis of the liver is between 15-30 percent within 20 years.2 Treatment guidelines around the world recommend that all patients with cirrhosis should be considered for treatment, yet the treatment of specific patients with HCV and compensated cirrhosis is still challenging.3,4

AbbVie is presenting additional data at ILC in patients with specific treatment challenges, including in those with chronic kidney disease (SAT-273), HIV-1 co-infection (LBP-522), post liver and renal transplant patients (LBO-03) and in patients who did not achieve SVR 12 with previous direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment (PS-156). Additional information on the clinical trials for G/P is available at http://www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Authorization applications for G/P are currently under review by regulatory authorities around the world. G/P has been granted accelerated assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and priority review designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). G/P is an investigational regimen and its safety and efficacy have not been established.

About the EXPEDITION-1 Study

EXPEDITION-1 is a single arm, multicenter, open-label study evaluating the efficacy and safety of 12 weeks of G/P in adults with GT1, 2, 4, 5 or 6 chronic HCV infection and compensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A). The study enrolled 146 patients, including those new to treatment or had prior treatment experience with IFN-based treatments (IFN/pegIFN ± RBV, or sofosbuvir + RBV ± pegIFN). The primary endpoint was the percentage of patients achieving SVR 12 . SVR 12 was achieved by 145/146 (99 percent) patients, with one GT1a-infected patient experiencing relapse.

No patients experienced ALT elevations equal to or above Grade 3. Of the 11 patients (7.5 percent) who experienced serious AEs, none were considered treatment-related.

About AbbVie's HCV Clinical Development Program

AbbVie's glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) clinical development program was designed to investigate a faster path to virologic cure* for all major HCV genotypes (GT1-6) and with the goal of addressing treatment areas of continued unmet need.

G/P is an investigational, pan-genotypic regimen being evaluated as a potential cure in 8 weeks for HCV patients without cirrhosis and who are new to treatment with direct-acting antivirals (DAA)**, who make up the majority of HCV patients. AbbVie is also studying G/P in patients with specific treatment challenges, such as genotype 3, patients who were not cured with previous DAA treatment and those with CKD, including patients on dialysis.

G/P is a once-daily regimen that combines two distinct antiviral agents. G/P is a fixed-dose combination of glecaprevir (300mg), an NS3/4A protease inhibitor, and pibrentasvir (120mg), an NS5A inhibitor, dosed once-daily as three oral tablets.

Glecaprevir (GLE) was discovered during the ongoing collaboration between AbbVie and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) for HCV protease inhibitors and regimens that include protease inhibitors.

*Patients who achieve a sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post treatment (SVR 12 ) are considered cured of hepatitis C.

**Patients who are treatment-naive or had prior treatment experience with IFN-based treatments ([peg]IFN +/- RBV or SOF/RBV +/- pegIFN).

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in 2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of the world's most complex and serious diseases. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For further information on the company and its people, portfolio and commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn page.





Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry.

Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 Forns, X et al. EXPEDITION-1: Efficacy and Safety of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir in Adults with Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Genotype 1, 2, 4, 5 or 6 Infection and Compensated Cirrhosis. Presented at The International Liver Congress (ILC) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 19-23, 2017.

2 Hepatitis C. World Health Organization. World Health Organization, July 2016. Web. http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs164/en/.

3 EASL Recommendations on Treatment of Hepatitis C 2016. J Hepatol (2016), http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jhep.2016.09.001.

4 Spach D, Scott J. Treatment of Hepatitis C in Patients with Cirrhosis. Hepatitis C Online. http://cdn.hepatitisc.uw.edu/pdf/special-populations-situations/treatment-cirrhosis/core-concept/all Published 2015. Accessed April 03, 2017.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvies-investigational-pan-genotypic-ribavirin-free-regimen-of-glecaprevirpibrentasvir-gp-achieved-99-percent-svr12-rate-in-chronic-hepatitis-c-patients-with-compensated-cirrhosis-300442423.html

SOURCE AbbVie