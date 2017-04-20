Senseonics Appoints Michael J. Gill, Vice President Of Sales

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-MKT:SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, today announced the appointment of Michael J. Gill as Vice President of Sales for Senseonics.

Mr. Gill’s responsibilities include developing sales strategies, leading sales and related support functions, and establishing a direct sales force in preparation for the launch of the Eversense system in the U.S., when approved.

"This is a particularly important time in the growth of Senseonics as we extend the availability of Eversense to more people with diabetes. We are looking forward to a strong launch in the U.S. subject to our receipt of FDA approval of our pre-market approval application," said Tim Goodnow, President and CEO of Senseonics. "Mike brings extensive experience in commercializing innovative products in the U.S. and has a proven track record of success, specifically in the diabetes industry. He will be instrumental in developing our commercial organization as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Mr. Gill brings 25 years of healthcare experience to Senseonics. Most recently, Mr. Gill was with Medtronic for seventeen years in various leadership positions in the Diabetes Business Unit, where he most recently served as Vice President of the Americas, Intensive Insulin Management Business. In this capacity, Mr. Gill led close to 1,000 employees and the commercial efforts of a business unit that generated over $1.0B in sales of insulin pump and CGM systems annually. During his tenure at Medtronic/MiniMed, the first ever CGM was introduced and he was instrumental in commercializing CGM integrated and augmented systems into the U.S., Latin America and Canada. Mike’s responsibilities with Medtronic included field sales, marketing, customer support and market access, where he and his team delivered wide acceptance and strong penetration of their diabetes technologies.

“I am excited to be joining a company with a vision to help people with diabetes confidently live life with ease,” said Mr. Gill. “The long term implantable CGM sensor category has the potential to be the next major step in transforming diabetes care and I am confident that the Eversense system will lead the way.”

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics’ first generation CGM system, Eversense®, includes a small sensor, smart transmitter and mobile application. Based on fluorescence sensing technology, the sensor is designed to be inserted subcutaneously and communicate with the smart transmitter to wirelessly transmit glucose levels to a mobile device. After insertion, the sensor is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels. For more information on Senseonics, please visit www.senseonics.com.

