Senseonics Appoints Michael J. Gill, Vice President Of Sales

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-MKT:SENS), a medical technology company
focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term,
implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with
diabetes, today announced the appointment of Michael J. Gill as Vice
President of Sales for Senseonics.
Mr. Gill’s responsibilities include developing sales strategies, leading
sales and related support functions, and establishing a direct sales
force in preparation for the launch of the Eversense system in the U.S.,
when approved.
"This is a particularly important time in the growth of Senseonics as we
extend the availability of Eversense to more people with diabetes. We
are looking forward to a strong launch in the U.S. subject to our
receipt of FDA approval of our pre-market approval application,"
said Tim Goodnow, President and CEO of Senseonics. "Mike brings
extensive experience in commercializing innovative products in the U.S.
and has a proven track record of success, specifically in the diabetes
industry. He will be instrumental in developing our commercial
organization as we enter our next phase of growth.”
Mr. Gill brings 25 years of healthcare experience to Senseonics. Most
recently, Mr. Gill was with Medtronic for seventeen years in various
leadership positions in the Diabetes Business Unit, where he most
recently served as Vice President of the Americas, Intensive Insulin
Management Business. In this capacity, Mr. Gill led close to 1,000
employees and the commercial efforts of a business unit that generated
over $1.0B in sales of insulin pump and CGM systems annually. During his
tenure at Medtronic/MiniMed, the first ever CGM was introduced and he
was instrumental in commercializing CGM integrated and augmented systems
into the U.S., Latin America and Canada. Mike’s responsibilities with
Medtronic included field sales, marketing, customer support and market
access, where he and his team delivered wide acceptance and strong
penetration of their diabetes technologies.
“I am excited to be joining a company with a vision to help people with
diabetes confidently live life with ease,” said Mr. Gill. “The long term
implantable CGM sensor category has the potential to be the next major
step in transforming diabetes care and I am confident that the Eversense
system will lead the way.”
About Senseonics
Senseonics
Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the
design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring products
designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with
ease. Senseonics’ first generation CGM system, Eversense®, includes a
small sensor, smart transmitter and mobile application. Based on
fluorescence sensing technology, the sensor is designed to be inserted
subcutaneously and communicate with the smart transmitter to wirelessly
transmit glucose levels to a mobile device. After insertion, the sensor
is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels. For
more information on Senseonics, please visit www.senseonics.com.
