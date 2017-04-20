Mazor Robotics To Report First Quarter Financial Results On May 10, 2017

CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR; NASDAQGM:MZOR), a pioneer and a leader
in the field of surgical guidance systems, announced today that it will
report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017,
before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on
Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 8:30 AM ET (3:30 PM IST). Investors within
the United States interested in participating are invited to call
888-298-3457. Participants in Israel can use the toll-free dial-in
number 1 80 924 5906. All other international participants can use the
dial-in number 719-457-2689. For all callers, refer to Conference ID
8737181.
A replay of the event will be available for two weeks following the
conclusion of the call. To access the replay, callers in the United
States can call 1-866-375-1919 and reference the Replay Access Code:
8737181. All international callers can dial +1 719-457-0820, using the
same Replay Access Code. To access the webcast, please visit www.mazorrobotics.com
and select ‘Investor Relations.’
About Mazor
Mazor Robotics (TASE: MZOR; NASDAQGM: MZOR) believes in healing through
innovation by developing and introducing revolutionary technologies and
products aimed at redefining the gold standard of quality care. Mazor
Robotics Guidance Systems enable surgeons to conduct spine and brain
procedures in an accurate and secure manner. For more information,
please visit www.MazorRobotics.com.
U.S. Contacts:
EVC Group
Investors
Michael
Polyviou, 212-850-6020
mpolyviou@evcgroup.com
Doug
Sherk, 415-652-9100
dsherk@evcgroup.com
or
Financial
Media Contact
Tom Gibson, 201-476-0322
tom@tomgibsoncommunications.com