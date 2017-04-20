DePuy Synthes Acquires Tissue Regeneration Systems' 3D Printing Technologies To Treat Bone Defects

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DePuy Synthes Products, Inc., part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, has acquired 3D printing technology from Tissue Regeneration Systems, Inc. (TRS). The 3D printing methods developed by TRS will help enable DePuy Synthes to create patient-specific, bioresorbable implants with a unique mineral coating intended to support bone healing in patients with orthopaedic and craniomaxillofacial deformities and injuries. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The acquisition from TRS brings exciting new technology with the potential to truly personalize health care solutions in Trauma, a priority platform for the business, and builds on DePuy Synthes' leadership in delivering ground-breaking innovation that improves patients' lives. With more than 50 strategic collaborations, the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies is harnessing 3D printing technology to develop patient-specific healthcare solutions that can mean increased satisfaction and better clinical outcomes.

"We are systematically investing in building a pipeline of 3D printed products," said Ciro Römer, Company Group Chairman, DePuy Synthes. "The TRS technology, which will be added to the DePuy Synthes Trauma Platform, is the latest example of how we are working toward developing next-generation technologies that transform healthcare delivery with individualized solutions for patients."

DePuy Synthes began collaborating with TRS in 2014 through Johnson & Johnson Innovation, which seeks and invests in the best science and builds novel partnerships at all stages of development across the medical device, consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Johnson & Johnson Innovation facilitated the collaboration between DePuy Synthes and TRS.

"The acquisition of the TRS technology by DePuy Synthes is testament to our ability to identify and work collaboratively with promising early-stage companies and entrepreneurs to accelerate bringing innovative new products to market," said Robert G. Urban, PhD, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation. "We are excited at the potential this technology holds to help improve patient outcomes."

Founded in 2008, TRS is an early-stage medical device company headquartered in Plymouth, Mich., commercializing skeletal reconstruction and bone regeneration technology based on research performed at the University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin.

About DePuy Synthes Companies

DePuy Synthes Companies, part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, provides one of the most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios in the world. DePuy Synthes Companies solutions, in specialties including joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports medicine, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide. For more information, visit www.depuysynthes.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding anticipated product applications and benefits of 3D printing technologies, including technology recent acquired from Tissue Regeneration Systems, Inc. (TRS). The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of DePuy Synthes Products, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC and/or Johnson & Johnson. Among other risks, there can be no assurance that the technologies acquired from TRS will be successfully developed into effective healthcare solutions and result in commercially successful products. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2017, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. DePuy Synthes Products, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC and Johnson & Johnson do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

The third party trademarks used herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

©DePuy Synthes 2017. All rights reserved.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/depuy-synthes-acquires-tissue-regeneration-systems-3d-printing-technologies-to-treat-bone-defects-300442428.html

SOURCE DePuy Synthes