Verily Launches Landmark Study With Duke And Stanford As First Initiative Of Project Baseline

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verily Life Sciences LLC, an Alphabet company, in partnership with Duke
University School of Medicine and Stanford Medicine, announced today the
initiation of the Project Baseline study, a longitudinal study that will
collect broad phenotypic health data from approximately 10,000
participants, who will each be followed over the course of at least four
years. The study is the first initiative of Project Baseline, a broader
effort designed to develop a well-defined reference, or “baseline,” of
health as well as a rich data platform that may be used to better
understand the transition from health to disease and identify additional
risk factors for disease. Beyond this initial study, Project Baseline
endeavors to test and develop new tools and technologies to access,
organize and activate health information.
“With recent advances at the intersection of science and technology, we
have the opportunity to characterize human health with unprecedented
depth and precision,” said Jessica Mega, MD, MPH, chief medical officer
of Verily. “The Project Baseline study is the first step on our journey
to comprehensively map human health. Partnering with Duke, Stanford and
our community of collaborators, we hope to create a dataset, tools and
technologies that benefit the research ecosystem and humankind more
broadly.”
The Project Baseline study will begin enrolling participants at the
Stanford and Duke study sites within the next few months. The committed
study sites at this time include Duke’s sites in Durham and Kannapolis,
North Carolina; Stanford’s site in Stanford, California; and the
California Health and Longevity Institute in Westlake Village,
California. The scientific executive committee is also exploring
additional study sites across the United States.
Each site will gather deep datasets on participants through repeat
clinical visits; daily use of a wrist-worn investigational device and
other sensors; and regular participation in interactive surveys and
polls by using a smartphone, computer or call center. Data collected
will include clinical, imaging, self-reported, physical, environmental,
behavioral, sensor, molecular, genetic and other health-related
measurements. Biospecimens collected will include blood and saliva,
among others.
One of the focus areas of the Project Baseline study is participant
involvement, which includes development of a participant committee and
the option to receive certain health data and test results, participate
in conference calls with members of the study team and evaluate new
tools and technologies.
“Through the Project Baseline study, we are aiming to engineer a true
twenty-first century approach to health - in a preventive and
personalized way,” said Dr. Adrian F. Hernandez, MD, MHS, professor of
medicine at Duke and member of the Duke Clinical Research Institute.
“Instead of having the annual physical exam that has not changed in
decades, we’re hoping to develop new platforms that will discover
changes in health as they happen in meaningful and actionable ways. To
do this successfully, we will partner with participants to learn and
deliver the best approaches for every aspect of the study.”
“Currently, most of what we see as treating physicians are short
snapshots in time of an individual and primarily after they are already
ill. We are effectively missing a lot of valuable information years
prior to illness,” said Sanjiv Sam Gambhir, MD, PhD, chair of radiology
at Stanford and director of the Canary Center for Cancer Early
Detection. “We’re dealing with illness in the absence of a well-defined
reference of healthy biochemistry, and this underscores the criticality
of what we hope to achieve here. By focusing on the health of a broad
population, we can eventually have a meaningful impact on the well-being
of patients around the world.”
The Project Baseline data repository will be built on Google computing
infrastructure and hosted on Google Cloud Platform, which meets rigorous
compliance standards that test for data safety, privacy and security.
De-identified Project Baseline study data will be available to qualified
researchers for exploratory analysis in the future. Initial research
goals include characterizing the variation in the observed physical and
biochemical traits of the study population, or phenotypic diversity, and
identifying biomarkers of disease-related transitions, including those
related to cardiovascular disease and cancer.
The study’s scientific executive committee is composed of Dr. Mega; Dr.
Hernandez; Dr. Gambhir; Andrew Conrad, PhD, chief executive officer of
Verily; Eric Peterson, MD, MPH, director of the Duke Clinical Research
Institute; and Kenneth Mahaffey, MD, vice chair of clinical research at
Stanford. Beyond the scientific executive committee, the Project
Baseline study will seek input from a diverse coalition of experts from
across the life science and healthcare communities including academia,
medicine, science, technology, data, design, engineering and patient
advocacy groups.
“We have seen huge strides in cardiovascular disease research by better
understanding specific disease patterns, causes and effects in defined
populations over time,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the
American Heart Association. “The Project Baseline study has the
opportunity to significantly influence our current body of knowledge by
better understanding the indicators of wellness. The outcome of this
study could inspire a new generation of tools that are geared towards
disease prevention versus just diagnosis and treatment.”
For more information about the study, visit www.projectbaseline.com.
About Verily Life Sciences
Verily is a life sciences research and engineering organization focused
on improving healthcare outcomes by applying the latest scientific and
technological advances to significant problems in health and biology. By
combining unparalleled capabilities in data organization and analytics
services with robust scientific and product engineering expertise,
Verily is targeting the dual objectives of creating tools and
user-friendly platforms that capture a deeper and broader set of health
data, and organizing the data so that it is useful and actionable.
Verily partners with leading life sciences, medical device, and
government organizations to leverage deep domain expertise and resources
that enable exponentially faster development, meaningful advancements,
and deployment at scale. For more information, please visit www.verily.com.
About Duke University School of Medicine
Duke University School of Medicine is among the nation’s elite medical
schools, consistently ranked in the top 10 by U.S. News & World Report.
In addition to its education mission, Duke is also a national leader in
biomedical and health sciences research and home to the nation’s largest
academic clinical research organization, the Duke Clinical Research
Institute. Duke University School of Medicine, along with the Duke
University School of Nursing and Duke University Health System, create
Duke Health, which offers every level of health care service, from
prevention and primary care to sophisticated specialty services. For
more information, please visit https://medschool.duke.edu.
About Stanford Medicine
Stanford Medicine consistently ranks among the top medical schools in
the world, and is home to 7 Nobel Prize winners and 31 members of the
National Academies of Science. The school has a long tradition of
leadership in pioneering research, developing creative teaching
protocols and devising effective clinical therapies. Stanford Medicine
includes the Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford Health
Care and Stanford Children’s Health. For information about all three,
and for updates on Stanford’s efforts to make healthcare more
predictive, preventive and precise, please visit http://med.stanford.edu.
About Google
From the garage to the Googleplex, Google’s mission is to organize the
world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.
Today, with more than 50,000 employees in 50 different countries, Google
makes hundreds of products used by billions of people across the globe.