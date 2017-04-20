Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) Announces Timing For First Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Conference Call

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) today announced that financial results for the company's first quarter ended March 31, 2017 will be released on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results and recent developments. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-420-0652 (domestic) or 1-484-365-2939 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 10842512.

The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting the investors’ section of the company's website at investors.foundationmedicine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website for two weeks following the call.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) is a molecular information company dedicated to a transformation in cancer care in which treatment is informed by a deep understanding of the genomic changes that contribute to each patient’s unique cancer. The company offers a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling assays to identify the molecular alterations in a patient’s cancer and match them with relevant targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials. Foundation Medicine's molecular information platform aims to improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers to help advance the science of molecular medicine in cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.FoundationMedicine.com or follow Foundation Medicine on Twitter (@FoundationATCG).

