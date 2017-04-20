|
Up to 4,100 Children Victims of Sanofi (SNY)'s Epilepsy Drug, Says French Regulator
4/20/2017 6:40:24 AM
An estimated 2,150 to 4,100 children in France suffered a major malformation in the womb between 1967 and 2016 after their mothers took a treatment against epilepsy and bipolar disorders known as valproate, France's drug regulator said on Thursday.
Valproate, which has been manufactured in France by Sanofi under the brand Depakine in the field of epilepsy and Depakote and Depamide in bipolar disorders, is also believed to cause slow neurological development.
ANSM, France's drug authority, said it would also publish a study on neurological effects in the second half of 2017.
