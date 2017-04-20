Cellular Dynamics Signs Collaboration Agreement With Harvard Stem Cell Institute

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cellular
Dynamics International (CDI), a FUJIFILM company and a
leading developer and manufacturer of induced pluripotent stem cells
(iPS), today announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with the
Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI), a novel network of stem cell
scientists that extends from the University to its affiliated hospitals
and the biomedical industry. The objective of the new partnership is to
increase the availability of iPS cells and services to the HSCI network
and the research community at large.
“CDI is honored and excited to partner with Harvard Stem Cell Institute,
one of the world’s most prestigious research organizations,” said Dr.
Bruce Novich, Division President-CNBD for FUJIFILM Holdings America
Corporation and Executive Vice President and General Manager of Life
Science Business Division for CDI. “Our goal is to make iPS cells and
technology more accessible so that researchers across disciplines and
the various institutions of HSCI can better pursue the promise of stem
cell science and regenerative medicine.”
Under the terms of the agreement, CDI will collaborate with HSCI’s iPS
Core Facility by providing iPSC technology support to the stem cell
community. In addition, CDI will offer critical iPSC technology elements
which may accelerate iPSC based science, technology and applications.
About Cellular Dynamics International:
Cellular Dynamics International (CDI), a FUJIFILM company, is a leading
developer and supplier of human cells used in drug discovery, toxicity
testing, and regenerative medicine applications. Leveraging technology
that can be used to create induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and
differentiated tissue-specific cells from any individual, CDI is
committed to advancing life science research and transforming the
therapeutic development process in order to fundamentally improve human
health. The company’s inventoried iCell® products and donor-specific
MyCell® Products are available in the quantity, quality, purity, and
reproducibility required for drug and cell therapy development. For more
information please visit www.cellulardynamics.com.
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation
and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including:
healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic
systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display
materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital
imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of
chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production
technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global
revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the
dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good
corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.
