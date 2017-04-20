Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) To Issue First-Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Business Highlights On Wednesday, May 3

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) today announced that the Company plans to issue its first-quarter 2017 financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 and to hold a conference call the next day, Thursday, May 4, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results, business highlights, and outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-468-0611 (toll-free domestic) or 1-484-756-4332 (international). A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Anika's website, www.anikatherapeutics.com. An accompanying slide presentation also can be accessed via the Anika Therapeutics website. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. The Company has over two decades of global expertise developing, manufacturing, and commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Anika's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC®, MONOVISC®, and CINGAL®, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST®, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.