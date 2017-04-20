 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Exec Reveals Sanofi (SNY) is Hunting for M&As to Boost Diabetes Biz



4/20/2017 6:35:32 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Sanofi is looking at potential acquisitions of devices, such as blood glucose testing kits, to boost its diabetes business, a senior executive at the French drugmaker said on Thursday.

"Yes, there may be assets for sale that come out. We are looking at this but I cannot tell you positively that we are going to go for this," Stefan Oelrich, head of diabetes, said at a media event in Frankfurt.

Johnson & Johnson said earlier this year it was reviewing strategic options, including the possible sale, for some of its diabetes care businesses.

Read at Reuters


comments powered by Disqus
Reuters
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 