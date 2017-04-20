|
Exec Reveals Sanofi (SNY) is Hunting for M&As to Boost Diabetes Biz
4/20/2017 6:35:32 AM
Sanofi is looking at potential acquisitions of devices, such as blood glucose testing kits, to boost its diabetes business, a senior executive at the French drugmaker said on Thursday.
"Yes, there may be assets for sale that come out. We are looking at this but I cannot tell you positively that we are going to go for this," Stefan Oelrich, head of diabetes, said at a media event in Frankfurt.
Johnson & Johnson said earlier this year it was reviewing strategic options, including the possible sale, for some of its diabetes care businesses.
