C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Declares Quarterly Dividend

MURRAY HILL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE-BCR) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share on Bard's common stock. The current indicated annual dividend rate is $1.04 per share. The dividend is payable on May 12, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2017.

C. R. Bard, Inc. (www.crbard.com), headquartered in Murray Hill, NJ, is a leading multinational developer, manufacturer and marketer of innovative, life-enhancing medical technologies in the fields of vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products.

