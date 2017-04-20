C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Declares Quarterly Dividend

MURRAY HILL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE-BCR) today declared a
regular quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share on Bard's common stock.
The current indicated annual dividend rate is $1.04 per share. The
dividend is payable on May 12, 2017 to shareholders of record at the
close of business on May 1, 2017.
C. R. Bard, Inc. (www.crbard.com),
headquartered in Murray Hill, NJ, is a leading multinational developer,
manufacturer and marketer of innovative, life-enhancing medical
technologies in the fields of vascular, urology, oncology and surgical
specialty products.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which
are based on management’s current expectations, the accuracy of which is
necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not
historical in nature and use words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”,
“expect”, “project”, “intend”, “forecast”, “plan”, “believe”, and other
words of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future
operating or financial performance. Many factors may cause actual
results to differ materially from anticipated results including product
developments, sales efforts, income tax matters, the outcomes of
contingencies such as legal proceedings, and other economic, business,
competitive and regulatory factors. The company undertakes no obligation
to update its forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Cautionary
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information in our December 31, 2016
Form 10-K for more detailed information about these and other factors
that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed
or implied.
