PharMerica Announces First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call And Webcast

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharMerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) announced today that it will provide an online webcast of its first quarter 2017 earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The Company’s results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 will be released before the open of the market on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

The live broadcast of PharMerica’s conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. A 7-day online replay will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to these events can be found under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.pharmerica.com.

About PharMerica

PharMerica Corporation is a leading provider of pharmacy services. PharMerica serves the long-term care, hospital pharmacy management services, specialty home infusion and oncology pharmacy markets. PharMerica operates 96 institutional pharmacies, 20 specialty home infusion pharmacies and 5 specialty oncology pharmacies in 45 states. PharMerica’s customers are institutional healthcare providers, such as skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals, individuals receiving in-home care and patients with cancer.