Cannimed Commences Cannabis Oils Facility Expansion With Support Of The Saskatchewan Provincial Government

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CMED) (“CanniMed” or the
“Company”) announced today that its directors have approved the
commencement of a capital project to increase its current cannabinoid
oils processing capacity by constructing a new facility on the Company’s
Saskatchewan campus.
The planned Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant ethanol
extraction facility will have the initial capacity to supply the
equivalent of 12 million 60 ml bottles of CanniMed® Oil per year, once
complete. The initial cost estimate for the facility is $10.5 million
over a twenty-month schedule to commissioning.
“Saskatchewan’s heritage of pioneering and innovation in Canadian
healthcare has helped lead to the creation of cornerstones such as the
advent of cobalt therapy in cancer treatment,” said Premier Brad Wall.
“CanniMed is now part of the ongoing legacy that embodies this spirit
of creative thinking and diversification so inherent in our province.
We welcome this kind of significant investment in Saskatchewan.”
The project is estimated to employ 85 full-time employees during the
construction phase and will create 25 new permanent full-time positions.
Scheduling and costs will be further refined during the detailed design
phase of the project. The facility has been designed to accommodate
further modular increases in capacity in up to three subsequent phases,
ensuring product development milestones will continue to be met over the
long-term.
“The Company’s greatest growth driver is currently our CanniMed® Oils
products, contributing to 46% of our overall sales during March 2017,”
said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. “The
expansion of our oils processing capacity will ensure ample supply of
cannabinoid-based raw materials for future product development and
innovation, in addition to providing for the continued growth of
currently marketed oil products, and our soon-to-be released gelcaps.”
CanniMed uses ethanol (food-grade alcohol) extraction for the
purification of cannabinoids. This industry-leading process pumps
ethanol through compressed cannabis flower material, extracting the THCA
(delta-9-tetrahydrocannabiolic acid), CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) and
other medicinal ingredients. The alcohol and excess water are then
removed through evaporation, resulting in a pure cannabis resin that can
be further developed into a number of products for patient consumption.
The Company plans to recycle and reuse the ethanol employed in the
process.
About CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.
The Company is a Canadian-based, international plant biopharmaceutical
company and a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, with 15
years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience,
state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant production process and world class
research and development platforms with a wide range of
pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. In addition, the Company has an
active plant biotechnology research and product development program
focused on the production of plant-based materials for pharmaceutical,
agricultural and environmental applications.
CanniMed Ltd., through its subsidiaries, was the first producer to be
licensed under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations,
the predecessor to the current Access to Cannabis for Medical
Purposes Regulations. It was the sole supplier to Health Canada
under the former medical marijuana system for 13 years, and has been
producing safe and consistent medical marijuana for thousands of
Canadian patients, with no incident of product diversion or recalls.
Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical
facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the timing
for, cost of and production from the cannabinoid oil processing
facility, the release of gelcaps, assumptions and expectations or
beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as
“plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”,
“intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or
variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions,
events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken,
occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the
actual results, performance or achievements of CanniMed Therapeutics
Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including the risk of delays in the construction of the new facility,
cost overruns, production delays for the facility, delays in the release
of gelcaps, the risks described in CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.’s
documents filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory
authorities which may be viewed at www.sedar.com.
The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as
of the date of this news release. CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. does not
undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect
new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless required by
applicable securities legislation.