Bicycle Therapeutics Announces A Candidate Preclinical Milestone In Its Ophthalmology Alliance With ThromboGenics NV (TBGNF)

CAMBRIDGE, England & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of
therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®)
product platform, today announced the receipt of a preclinical milestone
in connection with the advancement of a Bicycle into preclinical
development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, under its
ophthalmology alliance with ThromboGenics, a biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing treatments for back of the eye disease.
Bicycles are a novel class of small molecule medicines designed
to overcome many of the limitations of existing drug modalities. They
can be used as standalone therapeutic entities or coupled to deliver a
variety of therapeutic payloads, and exhibit the affinity and exquisite
target specificity usually associated with antibodies but in a small
molecule format enabling rapid tissue penetration and flexible routes of
administration.
Bicycle Therapeutics and ThromboGenics previously agreed to develop a Bicycle
inhibitor to plasma kallikrein for the treatment of ophthalmic disease.
Under the terms of the agreement, ThromboGenics has an exclusive license
to undertake pre-clinical and clinical development and subsequent
commercialization of a specified drug candidate; in return Bicycle
receives development milestone payments and royalties on sales of
products resulting from the collaboration.
“We’re delighted to be realizing our first candidate milestone from a
Bicycle alliance and to be advancing another Bicycle towards the
clinic for the treatment of a significant disease, in this case DME,”
said Dr. Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle
Therapeutics. “This achievement confirms the potential for
Bicycles to be developed as a new therapeutic modality option to
address a broad range of poorly treated diseases. We are continuing to
expand our pipeline through strategic research collaborations which will
extend our reach into new therapeutic areas and allow us to explore new
applications for the Bicycle platform.”
“This is an exciting moment in our partnership with Bicycle
Therapeutics,” said Dr. Patrik De Haes, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of
ThromboGenics NV. “We believe that THR-149, a novel plasma kallikrein
inhibitor, holds great promise for ophthalmology applications, expanding
the range of treatment options available for people with diseases of the
eye, particularly DME. We are rapidly moving towards the clinic, and
expect to begin clinical development early in 2018.”
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics is
developing a new class of medicines to treat oncology and other
important diseases based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®)
product platform. Bicycles exhibit the affinity and exquisite
target specificity usually associated with antibodies. Their small size
enables rapid and deep tissue penetration, allowing tissues and tumours
to be targeted from within. Their peptidic nature provides a “tuneable”
pharmacokinetic half-life and a renal route of clearance, thus avoiding
the liver and gastrointestinal tract toxicity often seen with other drug
modalities. Bicycle Therapeutics is rapidly advancing towards the clinic
with its lead programs using Bicycle Drug Conjugates®
to selectively deliver toxins to tumours. Bicycle Therapeutics is
collaborating in oncology and other areas to realise the full potential
of the technology. Bicycle Therapeutics’ unique intellectual property is
based on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology
in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the company, Sir
Gregory Winter and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle Therapeutics is
headquartered in Cambridge, U.K., with a U.S. subsidiary in Cambridge,
Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com.
About ThromboGenics
ThromboGenics is a biopharmaceutical
company focused on developing innovative treatments for diabetic eye
disease. The company’s pipeline of disease modifying drug candidates is
targeting the key segments of the diabetic eye disease market.
ThromboGenics is conducting the CIRCLE study, a Phase II clinical trial
evaluating multiple doses of THR-409 (ocriplasmin) to induce a total
Posterior Vitreous Detachment in patients with Non-Proliferative
Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR). Early 2017, ThromboGenics enrolled its
first patient in a Phase II clinical study evaluating THR- 317, a PIGF
inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, as a stand-alone
or as a combination therapy with anti-VEGF treatments. In addition,
THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which has resulted from research
collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics, and THR-687, an integrin
antagonist, which was inlicensed from Galapagos, are in late stage
pre-clinical development. ThromboGenics pioneered a new drug category of
pharmacological vitreolysis with JETREA® (ocriplasmin) which
is now approved for the treatment of vitreomacular traction in 54
countries worldwide. ThromboGenics is commercializing JETREA®
via its subsidiary ThromboGenics, Inc. in the US. Novartis
commercializes JETREA® outside the United States.
ThromboGenics is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the
NYSE Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR. More information
is available at www.thrombogenics.com.