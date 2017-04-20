Teleflex Inc. (TFX) Introduces The AsthmaMDTM Peak Flow Meter

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical
technologies for critical care and surgery, has announced its launch of
the AsthmaMDTM Peak Flow Meter designed to help asthma
patients to track and measure lung performance.
Asthma is a chronic disease characterized by recurrent attacks of
breathlessness and wheezing which can vary in severity and frequency
from person to person.1 According to the Centers for Disease
Control, 1 in 13 people have asthma2 and each year, asthma
causes 1.6 million emergency visits3 and 439,000 hospital
stays.4
The AsthmaMDTM Peak Flow Meter was developed for use with the
AsthmaMDTM smartphone app, which helps patients digitally log
peak flow meter readings, track symptoms, medications, and notes –
empowering patients to create a digital journal of their asthma
activity. Offered currently as a complimentary download by AsthmaMD,
Inc., * the smartphone companion app encourages patients to share their
activity with their physician care team via the cloud-based MyAsthmaMDTM
Physician Portal (also offered by AsthmaMD, Inc.).
“Teleflex is committed to connecting clinicians and patients with
technology that improves patient outcomes,” said James Ferguson,
President Respiratory Division, Teleflex Incorporated. “Asthma is the
third-leading cause of hospitalization in children5 and
Teleflex is proud to now offer the AsthmaMDTM Peak Flow Meter
to help these and other asthma patients.”
To learn more about the asthma management portfolio from Teleflex,
please visit Teleflex.com.
About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to
improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply
purpose-driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet
clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our
portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and
interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology,
emergency medicine, and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide
are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a
difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe
historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our
management’s current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a
number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may
cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what
is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and
uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report
on Form 10-K.
*DISCLAIMER: The AsthmaMDTM mobile app and
MyAsthmaMDTM Physician Portal are third-party products
offered by AsthmaMD, Inc. Teleflex has no control over such third-party
products, nor does Teleflex review, approve, monitor, endorse, or make
any representations or warranties with respect to such third-party
products.
