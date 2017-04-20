Teleflex Inc. (TFX) Introduces The AsthmaMDTM Peak Flow Meter

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies for critical care and surgery, has announced its launch of the AsthmaMDTM Peak Flow Meter designed to help asthma patients to track and measure lung performance.

Asthma is a chronic disease characterized by recurrent attacks of breathlessness and wheezing which can vary in severity and frequency from person to person.1 According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 13 people have asthma2 and each year, asthma causes 1.6 million emergency visits3 and 439,000 hospital stays.4

The AsthmaMDTM Peak Flow Meter was developed for use with the AsthmaMDTM smartphone app, which helps patients digitally log peak flow meter readings, track symptoms, medications, and notes – empowering patients to create a digital journal of their asthma activity. Offered currently as a complimentary download by AsthmaMD, Inc., * the smartphone companion app encourages patients to share their activity with their physician care team via the cloud-based MyAsthmaMDTM Physician Portal (also offered by AsthmaMD, Inc.).

“Teleflex is committed to connecting clinicians and patients with technology that improves patient outcomes,” said James Ferguson, President Respiratory Division, Teleflex Incorporated. “Asthma is the third-leading cause of hospitalization in children5 and Teleflex is proud to now offer the AsthmaMDTM Peak Flow Meter to help these and other asthma patients.”

To learn more about the asthma management portfolio from Teleflex, please visit Teleflex.com.

