NeuroMetrix (NURO) Reports Q1 2017 Financial Results



4/20/2017 6:15:41 AM

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO), today reported financial and business highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The Company develops and markets novel therapies, based on bioelectrical and digital medicine, for chronic conditions. The Company’s primary product is Quell®, which is an over-the-counter wearable neurostimulation device for treating chronic pain that was launched in Q2 2015. The Company also has a diagnostic business based on its DPNCheck® product, which is a point-of-care test that provides accurate and cost-effective screening, diagnosis and monitoring of peripheral neuropathies including diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN).

