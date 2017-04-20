|
Biotechies to Unite in Kendall Square to Show Solidarity in Science
4/20/2017 6:14:51 AM
Not happy with plans to trim the budget at the NIH? More than a bit disturbed at the way the administration is handling immigration and H1B visas for workers? Care to register that thought?
Then this is a great time to step over to Kendall Square and join your biotech colleagues in a moment of biotech solidarity. The Kendall Square Association is planning an aerial photo shoot to capture the moment April 22 at 10 am.
