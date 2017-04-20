H3 Biomedicine Extends Collaboration With Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) To Develop Precision Therapies For Cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H3
Biomedicine Inc., a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development
of precision medicines for oncology and a member of Eisai’s global
Oncology Business Group, today announced that is has extended its
multi-year collaboration with Foundation
Medicine, Inc. for the discovery and development of precision
medicines in oncology, which was signed in February 2015 (http:/bit.ly/2plSOPS).
H3 and Foundation Medicine will continue to build upon the progress the
two companies have made during the collaboration. The companies will
collaborate to interrogate the FoundationCORETM dataset, with
the goal of expanding the translation of ongoing H3 programs and
identifying new, actionable cancer drivers.
“Having access, through Foundation Medicine, to a high quality, large
scale data set for identification of novel driver events and clinical
translation helps create a competitive edge for H3 within the current
oncology drug development market,” said Markus Warmuth, M.D., President
and Chief Executive Officer of H3 Biomedicine. “The collaboration with
Foundation Medicine has broadened the scope of our clinical programs and
has pointed us in new, unique directions and we look forward to
continuing this successful collaboration.”
“The genomics data in FoundationCORE is a better reflection of patients
seeking treatment in current clinical practice compared with publicly
available data sets, and it will continue to evolve as new therapies are
adopted,” said Lihua Yu, Vice President of Data Science and IT at H3
Biomedicine. “Thorough computational analysis beyond variant calls
allows us to connect genomic aberrations with disease context which can
directly impact the trajectory of our pipeline.”
About H3 Biomedicine Inc.
H3 Biomedicine is a Cambridge,
Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the
discovery and development of precision oncology treatments, which was
established as a subsidiary of Eisai’s U.S. pharmaceutical operation,
Eisai Inc. Using modern synthetic chemistry, chemical biology, and human
genetics, H3 Biomedicine seeks to bring the next generation of cancer
treatments to market with the goal of improving the lives of patients.
For more information, please visit https://www.h3biomedicine.com.
FoundationCORETM is a trademark of
Foundation Medicine, Inc.