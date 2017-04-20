H3 Biomedicine Extends Collaboration With Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) To Develop Precision Therapies For Cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H3 Biomedicine Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of precision medicines for oncology and a member of Eisai’s global Oncology Business Group, today announced that is has extended its multi-year collaboration with Foundation Medicine, Inc. for the discovery and development of precision medicines in oncology, which was signed in February 2015 (http:/bit.ly/2plSOPS).

H3 and Foundation Medicine will continue to build upon the progress the two companies have made during the collaboration. The companies will collaborate to interrogate the FoundationCORETM dataset, with the goal of expanding the translation of ongoing H3 programs and identifying new, actionable cancer drivers.

“Having access, through Foundation Medicine, to a high quality, large scale data set for identification of novel driver events and clinical translation helps create a competitive edge for H3 within the current oncology drug development market,” said Markus Warmuth, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of H3 Biomedicine. “The collaboration with Foundation Medicine has broadened the scope of our clinical programs and has pointed us in new, unique directions and we look forward to continuing this successful collaboration.”

“The genomics data in FoundationCORE is a better reflection of patients seeking treatment in current clinical practice compared with publicly available data sets, and it will continue to evolve as new therapies are adopted,” said Lihua Yu, Vice President of Data Science and IT at H3 Biomedicine. “Thorough computational analysis beyond variant calls allows us to connect genomic aberrations with disease context which can directly impact the trajectory of our pipeline.”

About H3 Biomedicine Inc.

H3 Biomedicine is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of precision oncology treatments, which was established as a subsidiary of Eisai’s U.S. pharmaceutical operation, Eisai Inc. Using modern synthetic chemistry, chemical biology, and human genetics, H3 Biomedicine seeks to bring the next generation of cancer treatments to market with the goal of improving the lives of patients. For more information, please visit https://www.h3biomedicine.com.

FoundationCORETM is a trademark of Foundation Medicine, Inc.