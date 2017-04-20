Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces 99 Percent SVR12 Rate In Chronic HCV Patients With Compensated Cirrhosis Treated With AbbVie (ABBV)'s Investigational, Pan-Genotypic, Ribavirin-Free Regimen Of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir (G/P)

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a research and
development-focused biotechnology company dedicated to creating small
molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced
that 99 percent (n=145/146) of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infected
patients with genotype 1, 2, 4, 5 or 6 and compensated cirrhosis
(Child-Pugh A) achieved sustained virologic response at 12 weeks
post-treatment (SVR12) with AbbVie’s investigational,
pan-genotypic, ribavirin-free regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P).
This high SVR12 rate was seen following 12 weeks of G/P
treatment without ribavirin. Patients with specific virus strains
associated with resistance or with a high quantity of the virus in their
bloodstream before treatment initiation were not excluded from the
study. These new data, from the Phase 3 EXPEDITION-1 study, will be
featured as an oral presentation today at The International Liver
Congress™ (ILC) 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
In the EXPEDITION-1 study, the majority of adverse events (AEs) were
mild, and no patients discontinued treatment due to an AE. The most
common (=10 percent) AEs were fatigue and headache.
Approximately 130 to 150 million people worldwide are living with
chronic HCV, for whom the risk of cirrhosis of the liver is between
15-30% within 20 years.2 Treatment guidelines around the
world recommend that all patients with cirrhosis should be considered
for treatment, yet the treatment of specific patients with HCV and
compensated cirrhosis is still challenging.3,4
AbbVie is presenting additional data at ILC in patients with specific
treatment challenges, including in those with chronic kidney disease
(SAT-273), HIV-1 co-infection (LBP-522), post liver transplant, and post
renal transplant (LBO-03), as well as in patients who did not achieve SVR12
with previous direct-acting antiviral treatment (PS-156). Additional
information on the clinical trials for G/P is available at http://www.clinicaltrials.gov.
Authorization applications for G/P are currently under review by
regulatory authorities around the world. G/P has been granted
accelerated assessment by the European Medicines Agency, and priority
review designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and
Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. G/P is an
investigational regimen and its safety and efficacy have not been
established.
About the EXPEDITION-1 Study
EXPEDITION-1 is a single arm,
multicenter, open-label study evaluating the efficacy and safety of 12
weeks of G/P in adults with GT1, 2, 4, 5 or 6 chronic HCV infection and
compensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A). The study enrolled 146 patients,
including those new to treatment or those who had prior treatment
experience with IFN-based treatments (IFN/pegIFN ± RBV, or sofosbuvir +
RBV ± pegIFN). The primary endpoint was the percentage of patients
achieving SVR12. SVR12 was achieved by 145/146 (99
percent) patients, with one GT1a-infected patient experiencing relapse.
No patients experienced ALT elevations equal to or above Grade 3. Of the
11 patients (7.5 percent) who experienced serious AEs, none were
considered treatment-related.
About G/P
G/P is an investigational, pan-genotypic regimen
that is being evaluated by AbbVie as a potential cure in 8 weeks for HCV
patients without cirrhosis and who are new to treatment with
direct-acting antivirals (DAAs)*, who make up the majority of HCV
patients. AbbVie is also studying G/P in patients with specific
treatment challenges, such as patients with genotype 3 HCV, patients who
were not cured with previous DAA treatment and those with chronic kidney
disease, including patients on dialysis.
G/P is an investigational, once-daily regimen that combines two distinct
antiviral agents in a fixed-dose combination of glecaprevir (300mg), an
NS3/4A protease inhibitor, and pibrentasvir (120mg), an NS5A inhibitor.
G/P is dosed once-daily as three oral tablets.
Additional information on AbbVie’s clinical trials for G/P is available
at www.clinicaltrials.gov.
*Patients who are treatment-naive or had prior treatment experience with
IFN-based treatments ([peg]IFN +/- RBV or SOF/RBV +/- pegIFN).
About Enanta
Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a research and
development-focused biotechnology company that uses its robust
chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to create
small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s
research and development efforts are currently focused on the following
disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary
cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B
virus (HBV).
Enanta has discovered novel protease inhibitors for use against the
hepatitis C virus (HCV). These protease inhibitors, developed through
Enanta’s collaboration with AbbVie, include paritaprevir, part of
AbbVie’s currently marketed HCV regimens, and glecaprevir (ABT-493),
Enanta’s second protease inhibitor product, which AbbVie is developing
as part of its investigational, pan-genotypic HCV regimen of
glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) now in registration in the U.S., the E.U.
and Japan. Royalties and any further milestone payments from this
collaboration will provide additional funding for Enanta’s earlier
development programs, including its Phase 1 FXR agonist program for
NASH/PBC, and its preclinical programs for HBV and RSV. Please visit www.enanta.com
for more information on Enanta’s programs and pipeline.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains
forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the
prospects for AbbVie’s G/P regimen for HCV. Statements that are not
historical facts are based on management’s current expectations,
estimates, forecasts and projections about Enanta’s business and the
industry in which it operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions.
The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future
performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions,
which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results
may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking
statements. Important factors and risks that may affect actual results
include: the efforts of AbbVie (our collaborator developing glecaprevir)
to obtain regulatory approvals of its glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P)
combination and commercialize it successfully; the regulatory and
marketing efforts of others with respect to competitive treatment
regimens for HCV; regulatory and reimbursement actions affecting G/P,
any competitive regimen, or both; the need to obtain and maintain patent
protection for glecaprevir and avoid potential infringement of the
intellectual property rights of others; and other risk factors described
or referred to in “Risk Factors” in Enanta’s most recent Form 10-K for
the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 and other periodic reports
filed more recently with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enanta
cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking
statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of
the date of this release, and Enanta undertakes no obligation to update
or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.
__________________________________________
1 Forns, X et al. EXPEDITION-1: Efficacy and Safety of
Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir in Adults with Chronic Hepatitis C Virus
Genotype 1, 2, 4, 5 or 6 Infection and Compensated Cirrhosis. Presented
at The International Liver Congress™ (ILC) in Amsterdam, The
Netherlands, April 19-23, 2017.
2 Hepatitis C. World Health Organization. World Health
Organization, July 2016. Web. http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs164/en/
3 EASL Recommendations on Treatment of Hepatitis C 2016. J
Hepatol (2016), http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jhep.2016.09.001.
4 Spach D, Scott J. Treatment of Hepatitis C in Patients with
Cirrhosis. Hepatitis C Online. http://cdn.hepatitisc.uw.edu/pdf/special-populations-situations/treatment-cirrhosis/core-concept/all
Published 2015. Accessed April 3, 2017.