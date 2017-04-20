 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pfizer (PFE) the Latest to Get Subpoenaed in U.S. IV Saline Solution Probe



4/20/2017 5:54:12 AM

Pfizer Inc has received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department in connection with an antitrust investigation focusing on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solutions.

The drugmaker disclosed the subpoenas in a statement on Wednesday after ICU Medical Inc, which recently acquired Pfizer's global infusion therapy business, and Baxter International Inc said they received similar subpoenas.

ICU Medical said the probe related to Hospira Infusion Systems, which it purchased in February from Pfizer, which in turn acquired it in a merger with Hospira Inc in 2015.

