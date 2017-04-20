 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Onkos Surgical's "Specialty Medtech" Model Attracts A $17.6M Series B



4/20/2017

It’s an interesting take on the David vs. Goliath battle.

Founded in 2015, Parsippany, New Jersey-based Onkos Surgical is trying to penetrate an orthopedic device market dominated by industry giants such as Stryker and Biomet.

While it has some solid partnerships and a new $17.6 million Series B financing round under its belt, how can it possibly compete?

Read at MedCity News


