Back in 2014, it looked as if the wheels were coming off Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), the company behind the da Vinci robotic-surgical system.Shares had fallen 40% in a little over a year's time, hospitals' purse strings were super-tight with the onset of the Affordable Care Act, and key leaders in the medical field were questioning the machine's necessity in benign hysterectomies, its biggest procedure.