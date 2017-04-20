AbbVie (ABBV)'s PARP Inhibitor Fails to Deliver in Two Late-Stage Studies

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that two Phase 3 studies evaluating veliparib, an investigational, oral poly (adenosine diphosphate [ADP]-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor did not meet their primary endpoints. The studies evaluated veliparib in combination with the chemotherapy regimen carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). Full results will be presented at upcoming medical meetings or published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"Research shows there is a role for PARP inhibitors in cancers associated with DNA repair deficits, such as those with BRCA mutations. In these clinical trials, we wanted to explore whether a PARP inhibitor could augment chemotherapy in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancer by disrupting the repair of cancer cells," said Gary Gordon, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, oncology clinical development, AbbVie. "Unfortunately, these data do not support the use of veliparib in combination with chemotherapy in these patients."

AbbVie has a robust pipeline in hematologic oncology and in solid tumors with more than 200 clinical trials in over 20 different tumor types. AbbVie's oncology portfolio consists of three medicines currently approved for use in multiple markets, three investigational treatments in late-stage clinical development and more than 20 programs in Phase 1 and pre-clinical development.

"We have a comprehensive and innovative oncology pipeline that will help bring to market meaningful therapies for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, especially where there continues to be a significant unmet need," said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research and development, and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.

About the Phase 3 NSCLC Study

The randomized, double-blind, multicenter, Phase 3 clinical trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of veliparib combined with carboplatin and paclitaxel compared to placebo plus carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with previously untreated metastatic or advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Patients were evaluated based on their smoking status. The intent-to-treat population of 970 patients was stratified by smoking history: those who had smoked within the past 12 months and had more than 100 smoking events in their lifetime; those who had more than 100 smoking events in their lifetime with at least 12 months since the last event; and those who had 100 or fewer smoking events in their lifetime. The primary endpoint was improvement in overall survival in the group of patients who had smoked within the past 12 months and had more than 100 smoking events in their lifetime. Secondary endpoints included improvement in overall survival in the intent-to-treat population, as well as progression-free survival and overall response in the primary endpoint subgroup and in the intent-to-treat population.

About the Phase 3 TNBC Study

The randomized, double-blind, multicenter, Phase 3 study of 312 patients was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the addition of veliparib to carboplatin and standard neoadjuvant chemotherapy (paclitaxel) for the treatment of patients with early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. Patients were randomized to three arms, and treated with either a regimen of veliparib combined with carboplatin and paclitaxel, placebo combined with carboplatin and paclitaxel, or placebo combined only with paclitaxel, all followed by doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide. The primary endpoint was complete pathologic response. Secondary endpoints included breast conservation rate, overall survival and event-free survival.

About Veliparib

Veliparib is an investigational oral PARP inhibitor being evaluated in multiple tumor types. PARP is a naturally-occurring enzyme in the body involved in the repair of DNA damage. Discovered by AbbVie researchers, veliparib is being investigated in combination with chemotherapy. Ongoing Phase 3 studies include non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, BRCA1/2 breast cancer and ovarian cancer. Veliparib is an investigational compound, and its efficacy and safety have not been established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other health authority.

About AbbVie in Oncology

AbbVie is striving to outsmart cancer by working with scientists, physicians, industry peers, patient advocacy groups and most importantly patients, to discover, develop and provide new therapies that will have a remarkable impact on the lives of people around the world affected by cancer. Our goal is to provide medicines that make a transformational improvement in cancer treatment and outcomes for cancer patients. By exploring and investing in new pathways, technologies and approaches, AbbVie is breaking ground in some of the most widespread and difficult-to-treat cancers. We are also exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. With the acquisition of Pharmacyclics in 2015 and Stemcentrx in 2016, and through several collaborations, AbbVie's oncology portfolio consists of marketed medicines and a pipeline containing multiple new molecules being evaluated worldwide in more than 200 clinical trials and more than 20 different tumor types. For more information, please visit http://abbvieoncology.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in 2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of the world's most complex and serious diseases. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For further information on the company and its people, portfolio and commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn page.

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in AbbVie's 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

