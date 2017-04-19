GeNeuro Initiates Phase IIa Study With Gnbac1 In Type 1 Diabetes In Australia

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO), a
biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurological
disorders and autoimmune diseases, announced today the initiation of a
Phase 2a clinical study in Australia with GNbAC1 in patients with Type 1
diabetes (T1D). GNbAC1 is a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralise
MSRV-Env, a pathogenic protein that has been detected in the pancreas of
T1D patients. GeNeuro is already evaluating GNbAC1 in Phase 2 clinical
studies in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease in which
evidence shows MSRV-Env to be a potential causal factor.
“Our extensive research on human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) has
suggested that there could be a causal role for MSRV-Env in other
autoimmune diseases in addition to our lead program in multiple
sclerosis. In Type 1 diabetes, MSRV-Env has been found in the pancreas
of over 50 percent of patients post-mortem,” said Hervé Perron, Chief
Scientific Officer of GeNeuro. “Our preclinical studies have showed that
MSRV-Env causes a dose-dependent inhibition of insulin production, both
in vitro and in animal models. These data, presented in February at the
2017 JDRF nPOD Annual Scientific Meeting in Florida, USA, and to be
published later this year, provide a compelling rationale to start
clinical studies in these diabetic patients.”
The placebo-controlled, randomized Phase 2a study will evaluate GNbAC1
in 60 recently diagnosed adults at over 10 centers in Australia. The
primary endpoint will be safety in this new patient population, with
secondary endpoints measuring the link between response and MSRV-Env
biomarkers, measurement of insulin production based on C-peptide levels
and other T1D-related biomarkers, such as insulin consumption, glycaemia
and production of anti-beta cells antibodies. Last patient enrolment is
expected by end 2017 and data from this study are expected during the
third quarter 2018.
Australia has one of the highest incidences of Type 1 diabetes per
capita in the world. With an extensive network of researchers and
clinical sites as well as funding support from the Government, Australia
offers a world-class environment to conduct clinical studies in Type 1
diabetes.
“The start of this T1D clinical study is a significant step for GeNeuro,
as we open a new avenue of treatment for T1D patients addressing a
potential cause of this disease, just as we are doing in our MS clinical
studies,” said Jesús Martin-Garcia, Chairman and CEO of GeNeuro. “We
look forward to reporting data from our ongoing MS clinical studies,
starting with CHANGE-MS early in the fourth quarter this year.”
About Type 1 Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes, usually first diagnosed in children, is caused by an
immune response directed against the insulin producing cells of the
pancreas. There is no cure for this ‘autoimmune’ disease, which means
patients need life-long with insulin replacement therapy. This treatment
is often associated with several debilitating complications, including
heart disease, blindness, and kidney disease, among others.
About GNbAC1
The development of GNbAC1 is the result of 25 years of research into
human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), including 15 years at Institut
Mérieux and INSERM, a French national medical research institute. Found
in the human genome, certain HERVs have been linked to various
autoimmune diseases. Researchers have demonstrated that the toxic Env
protein, associated with MSRV (Multiple Sclerosis RetroVirus) and
identified in patients with MS, particularly in active lesions, and in
the pancreas of T1D patients. By neutralising MSRV-Env, GNbAC1 could at
the same time block these pathological inflammatory processes and
restore remyelination in MS patients and maintain insulin production in
T1D patients. As MSRV-Env has no known physiological function, GNbAC1 is
expected to have a good safety profile, without affecting the patient’s
immune system, as observed in all clinical trials to date.
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against
neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple
sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which
represent 8% of human DNA.
GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in France
at sites in Archamps, Haute-Savoie and in Lyon. It has 30 employees and
rights to 16 patent families protecting its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
