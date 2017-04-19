|
Actinium (ATNM.OB) Announces Sponsorship Of The Acute Leukemia Forum 2017
- Event to bring together worldwide experts to share and discuss latest research that is influencing treatment and management of patients with acute leukemia
- Members of Actinium’s clinical development and clinical strategy teams to attend and participate in the acute leukemia forum
NEW YORK, April 18, 2017 -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT:ATNM) ("Actinium" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical Company developing innovative targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers, announced today that Actinium is a sponsor of the Acute Leukemia Forum 2017 being held in San Francisco, California on Friday, April 21, 2017. The Acute Leukemia Forum is a continuing medical education (CME) event conducted by Hemedicus.
Actinium’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marker Berger said, “Since Actinium’s Phase 3 Iomab-B program and Phase 2 Actimab-A program both treat patients with acute myeloid leukemia, the Acute Leukemia Forum is an excellent opportunity for us to discuss our recent progress in these studies with many of the world’s leading experts in the field. We look forward to highlighting the highly differentiated approach and unmatched capabilities of our radioimmunotherapy drug candidates to the forum attendees.”
Additional information about the Acute Leukemia Forum can be found here https://www.hemedicus.com/meetings/alf.html.
“Having attended the Acute Leukemia Forum many times in my career, I am excited to be attending this year as a member of the Actinium team”, said Steven Price, Actinium’s Vice President of Clinical and Commercial Strategy. “The Acute Leukemia Forum will be an excellent opportunity for us to continue to build on the positive sentiment that has been generated by Iomab-B and Actimab-A at recent conferences such as the ASH annual meeting and BMT Tandem Meetings.”
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Actinium's proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. The Company's lead product candidate Iomab-B is designed to be used, upon approval, in preparing patients for a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. A bone marrow transplant is often the only potential cure for patients with blood-borne cancers but the current standard preparation for a transplant requires chemotherapy and/or total body irradiation that result in significant toxicities. Actinium believes Iomab-B will enable a faster and less toxic preparation of patients seeking a bone marrow transplant, leading to increased transplant success and survival rates. The Company is currently conducting a single pivotal 150-patient, multicenter Phase 3 clinical study of Iomab-B in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older. The Company's second product candidate, Actimab-A, is currently in a multicenter open-label, 53-patient Phase 2 trial for patients newly diagnosed with AML age 60 and over. Actimab-A is being developed to induce remissions in elderly patients with AML who lack effective treatment options and often cannot tolerate the toxicities of standard frontline therapies. In addition, Actinium is developing Actimab-M, which is being studied in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Actinium is also utilizing its alpha-particle immunotherapy (APIT) technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is based in New York, NY. To learn more about Actinium Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.actiniumpharma.com and to follow @ActiniumPharma on Twitter please visit, www.twitter.com/actiniumpharma.
