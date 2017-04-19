 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Zhejiang POCTech Lands $14.5 Million For Glucose Monitors



4/19/2017 1:04:12 PM

Zhejiang POCTech Medical Corp, a company that makes a Continuous Glucose Monitoring device along with other medical devices, closed a $14.5 million Series B funding. The funding was led by Bioventure Investment Management and Tasly Great Health Industry Fund. The two lead investors also made an undisclosed investment in Kailian Medical, another diabetes device maker that is a strategic partner of POCTech. They intend to merge POCTech and Kailian.

Read at ChinaBio Today


