Novotech Pty Ltd. Signs MOU With South Korea’s Leading Medical Center, The Asan Medical Center
4/19/2017 1:01:46 PM
19 April 2017, Sydney, Australia and Seoul, Korea: Asia Pacific specialist CRO Novotech announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Korea’s largest medical institution – The Asan Medical Center’s (AMC) Clinical Trial Center. The MOU formalises Novotech’s relationship with the internationally-leading medical center and its principal investigators.
Under the terms of the MOU, the AMC will provide professional and medical advice to Novotech for clinical trials conducted in AMC; including feasibility, principal investigator selection and assistance with patient recruitment. Novotech will assist in promoting the clinical research capabilities of the AMC internationally. Both parties have agreed to continue expanding the future scope of the collaboration.
Speaking for the AMC, Director of Asan Medical Center’s Clinical Trial Center Dr. Young Suk Lim said "AMC has been very successful in delivering and supporting many complicated clinical trials, including early phase clinical trials. Based on the MOU, the AMC is committed to increasing and expanding its global-level of medical and technological infrastructure, and continuing to deliver quality clinical trial support.”
Commenting on the MOU, Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said “The AMC and its Clinical Trial Center is a globally renowned medical institution. We have worked closely the AMC’s Clinical Trial Center on many clinical trials over our ten-year history in South Korea and we have been impressed with the quality of clinical support delivered by the Center.”
“AMC’s size, high quality facilities and technological infrastructure are crucial in delivering speedy patient recruitment, quality clinical trial management and robust trial data. AMC has over 2,700 beds and the volume of available patients is huge by Western standards. Other elements which contribute to South Korea being a leading destination for clinical trials include its efficient regulatory environment and its high standards of trial conduct,” added Dr. Moller, “Novotech looks forward to working with the AMC and offering the benefits of South Korea as a clinical trial destination to our clients.”
About the Asan Medical Center
Since its establishment in June, 1989, ASAN Medical Center has achieved a world-class medical reputation as it has continued to aggressively invest in R&D and clinical treatment. AMC is leading medical development in Korea with their competitive skills and cutting-edge equipment comparable to those of advanced foreign hospitals. ASAN Medical Center is the parent hospital of eight hospitals under the ASAN Foundation. www.amc.seoul.kr/asan/lang.eng.aboutAMC.introduction.sp
About Novotech - www.novotech-cro.com
Headquartered in Sydney, Novotech is internationally recognised as the leading regional full-service contract research organisation (CRO). With a focus on clinical monitoring, Novotech has been instrumental in the success of hundreds of Phase I - IV clinical trials in the Asia Pacific region.
Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech’s strong Asia Pacific presence included running clinical trials in all key regional markets. Novotech also has worldwide reach through the company's network of strategic partners.
