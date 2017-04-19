SynteractHCR Adds Another Three Senior Executives To Management Team With Both U.S. And International Clinical Trials Operations Experience

Clinical data, project management & biostatistics experts further advance service offerings

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SynteractHCR, a full-service, international contract research organization (CRO), has appointed three new senior-level managers to its leadership team to ensure internationally-cohesive, enhanced support for sponsors. SynteractHCR’s newest senior executives include: Heather Davis, executive director of U.S. Project Management; Zia Haque, executive director, Clinical Data Management, and John Whitaker, Ph.D. as executive director, Biostatistics. All will report to Marlo M. Vasquez, vice president, U.S. Operations at SynteractHCR.

“We welcome John, Heather and Zia to our rapidly growing team dedicated to providing superior clinical trial management support, insights and service.”

Heather Davis has been hired as executive director of the U.S. Project Management organization. With 20+ years in project management and clinical operations, Davis will provide leadership, strategic direction and oversight to the U.S. Project Management group. She will work with counterparts in Europe to ensure SynteractHCR continues to drive a global strategy supporting sponsors’ needs. Most recently she was vice president of Project Management for the Oncology division at Novella Clinical, where she was responsible for developing strategic priorities, mentoring and coaching teams to ensure operational excellence and providing executive oversight for clients.

Zia Haque will serve as executive director, Clinical Data Management at SynteractHCR. Haque draws on 20+ years of in-depth, progressive experience in the areas of global clinical data management, client relationship management, proposal and business development support, building and leading global teams and implementing process improvements in the CRO industry. Most recently he was global head of data management, Real World & Late Phase Research at QuintilesIMS, where he led efforts at creating a data management team focused on observational research and introducing fit for purpose EDC technology.

Dr. John Whitaker joins SynteractHCR as executive director, Biostatistics. As such, he will be responsible for leading the Biostatistics group, including planning resources and activities to achieve departmental goals and maintaining a close working relationship with other functional groups and clients to ensure coordinated operational delivery. Most recently, Whitaker was a statistical consultant providing regulatory support, data analysis and statistical programming, protocol design and data quality review. He also served as senior vice president, Clinical Innovation and vice president, Biostatistics and Scientific Programming at INC Research. He has a doctorate in administrative engineering systems, advanced statistics from Union College.

“At SynteractHCR, we are committed to providing the highest levels of partnership and service to sponsors worldwide. In offering our international customers guidance across the spectrum of Phase I-IV clinical studies, as well as specific services from regulatory to project management, data management at biostatistics, we rely on our leaders in the industry to address their unique project needs,” said Wendel Barr, CEO. “We welcome John, Heather and Zia to our rapidly growing team dedicated to providing superior clinical trial management support, insights and service.”

About SynteractHCR

SynteractHCR is a full-service contract research organization with a successful two-decade track record supporting biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies in all phases of clinical development. SynteractHCR has conducted Phase I-IV studies on six continents and 60 countries, offering expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, with notable depth in oncology, immunotherapy, CNS, infectious disease, endocrinology, cardiovascular and respiratory, among other indications. With its “Shared Work – Shared Vision” philosophy, SynteractHCR provides customized services collaboratively and cost effectively, ensuring on-time delivery of quality data to help bring tomorrow’s treatments to patients.

Note to editors: Photographs available upon request.