SynteractHCR Adds Another Three Senior Executives To Management Team With Both U.S. And International Clinical Trials Operations Experience

SynteractHCR’s newest senior executives include: Heather Davis,
executive director of U.S. Project Management; Zia Haque, executive
director, Clinical Data Management, and John Whitaker, Ph.D. as
executive director, Biostatistics. All will report to Marlo M. Vasquez,
vice president, U.S. Operations at SynteractHCR.
Heather Davis has been hired as executive director of the U.S. Project
Management organization. With 20+ years in project management and
clinical operations, Davis will provide leadership, strategic direction
and oversight to the U.S. Project Management group. She will work with
counterparts in Europe to ensure SynteractHCR continues to drive a
global strategy supporting sponsors’ needs. Most recently she was vice
president of Project Management for the Oncology division at Novella
Clinical, where she was responsible for developing strategic priorities,
mentoring and coaching teams to ensure operational excellence and
providing executive oversight for clients.
Zia Haque will serve as executive director, Clinical Data Management at
SynteractHCR. Haque draws on 20+ years of in-depth, progressive
experience in the areas of global clinical data management, client
relationship management, proposal and business development support,
building and leading global teams and implementing process improvements
in the CRO industry. Most recently he was global head of data
management, Real World & Late Phase Research at QuintilesIMS, where he
led efforts at creating a data management team focused on observational
research and introducing fit for purpose EDC technology.
Dr. John Whitaker joins SynteractHCR as executive director,
Biostatistics. As such, he will be responsible for leading the
Biostatistics group, including planning resources and activities to
achieve departmental goals and maintaining a close working relationship
with other functional groups and clients to ensure coordinated
operational delivery. Most recently, Whitaker was a statistical
consultant providing regulatory support, data analysis and statistical
programming, protocol design and data quality review. He also served as
senior vice president, Clinical Innovation and vice president,
Biostatistics and Scientific Programming at INC Research. He has a
doctorate in administrative engineering systems, advanced statistics
from Union College.
“At SynteractHCR, we are committed to providing the highest levels of
partnership and service to sponsors worldwide. In offering our
international customers guidance across the spectrum of Phase I-IV
clinical studies, as well as specific services from regulatory to
project management, data management at biostatistics, we rely on our
leaders in the industry to address their unique project needs,” said
Wendel Barr, CEO. “We welcome John, Heather and Zia to our rapidly
growing team dedicated to providing superior clinical trial management
support, insights and service.”
About SynteractHCR
SynteractHCR is a full-service contract research organization with a
successful two-decade track
record supporting biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical
companies in all phases of clinical development. SynteractHCR has
conducted Phase
I-IV studies on six continents and 60 countries, offering expertise
across multiple therapeutic areas, with notable depth in oncology,
immunotherapy, CNS, infectious disease, endocrinology, cardiovascular
and respiratory, among other indications. With its “Shared
Work – Shared Vision” philosophy, SynteractHCR provides customized
services collaboratively and cost effectively, ensuring on-time delivery
of quality data to help bring tomorrow’s treatments to patients.
