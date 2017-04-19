Spectro Scientific Wins Patent For Extending Lasernet Fines Particle Analysis Technology With Ferrous Particle Measurement Capability

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectro Scientific, one of the world’s largest suppliers of oil, fuel,
and processed water analysis instrumentation and software, has been
awarded U.S. patent 9,274,041, “Particle counter and classification
system,” to extend the LaserNet Fines® particle analysis technology with
new capabilities to size and count ferrous particles and measure total
ferrous content by weight. This technology is used in Spectro
Scientific’s LaserNet
230 particle analyzer, formerly named the LaserNet Fines (LNF) Q230.
The patented technology enables the LaserNet 230 instrument to
accurately size and count ferrous particles as small as 25 microns in
size and measure total ferrous content below 10 ppm. These advancements
distinguish LaserNet 230 as the only device on the market that performs
these two measurements in one test with the highest sensitivity level.
The core of the technology is two sets of magnetic coils wound with high
precision to achieve the desired sensitivity level. A set of proprietary
ferrous particle standards is supplied with the instrument for
performance verification. According to the company, the new capability
makes LaserNet 230 the most comprehensive analyzer for wear particle
testing in lubricants used in rotating machines within industrial and
power generation plants, such as gearboxes and turbines.
The LaserNet 200 Series uses LaserNet Fines particle analysis
technology, jointly developed by the Naval Research Lab and Lockheed
Martin Corporation and exclusively licensed to Spectro Scientific. The
technology employs an Infrared laser, a patented flow cell, and a
high-speed CCD camera to capture particle images. The software uses a
neural network algorithm to automatically classify particles into
cutting wear, fatigue wear, sliding wear, non-metallic particles, water
droplets and other types. It can measure oil samples with up to 10
million particles per milliliter without dilution.
Dr. Patrick Henning, Spectro Scientific’s Chief Technology Officer said,
“This patent significantly enhances LaserNet Fines technology, allowing
more comprehensive particle analysis for condition based maintenance and
further establishes Spectro Scientific’s leadership in oil analysis.”
The LaserNet 200 Series includes three models. The LaserNet 210 is a
high precision particle counter for lubricants and fuels; the LaserNet
220 includes particle image classification and the LaserNet 230 includes
ferrous particle analysis capability. For more information, visit www.spectrosci.com.