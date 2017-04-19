Marie Landel And Maya Said Nominated To Be Independent Members Of TRANSGENE (ENX:TNG)’s Board Of Directors

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a company that designs and develops viral-based immunotherapies, today announced the evolution and reinforcement of the Company’s Board of Directors. In the Annual General Meeting notice published today, Transgene’s Board of Directors has proposed a resolution to shareholders to appoint two new independent board members, Marie Landel and Maya Said. The notice also proposes resolutions on the renewal of the mandates of current Board members Philippe Archinard, Benoît Habert, Alain Mérieux, Dominique Takizawa (representing TSGH). Following the Shareholders General meeting on June 8, 2017, assuming shareholder approval of these proposals, Transgene’s Board of Directors will comprise ten members, with a majority of independent members.

Marie Landel, Independent Board Member

Marie Landel founded Marie Landel & Associates, now Axcelia Partners, a consultancy based in Cambridge (Massachusetts) specialized in advising European companies on the creation and development of US subsidiaries. Marie has significant experience supporting French and European biotechnology companies in the United States. In her 27 years of practice, she has built an extensive network in the financial community focused on this sector. Marie is a French CPA (Expert-comptable), and she holds an MBA from the European Business School (Paris, Frankfurt and London).

Marie also sits on the Boards of TxCell, Safe Orthopaedics and Cellnovo.

Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, Marie was also a Foreign Trade Advisor to the French government (CCEF or Conseillers pour le Commerce Extérieur de la France for 10 years).

Maya Said, Independent Board Member

Maya Said brings more than 15 years of international strategic, operational and research experience working across academia and the healthcare industry. Previously, she was Vice-President, Senior Global Head of Oncology Policy and Market Access at Novartis, and Vice President, Head of Strategy, Science Policy & External Innovation, Global R&D at Sanofi. Her career started within the HealthCare and Strategy practice of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Maya has a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science & Systems Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as two Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science and in Biology. She has also studied finance and healthcare organizational systems at the Harvard Business School.

Maya is the author of more than 20 publications in refereed journals such as Nature and PNAS.

Philippe Archinard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Transgene said: “We are pleased to welcome Marie Landel and Maya Said to Transgene’s Board of Directors. Their appointments will strengthen our international networks, particularly in the US, and will allow us to leverage their acknowledged experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. We warmly thank Patrick Hurteloup and Jean-François Labbé whose wise counsel has been invaluable to the important strategic decisions that we have made during their time on the Board. The successful execution of our clinical development plan, which is based around on immunotherapy combinations, in the upcoming 18 months, is our key focus. In this context, a stronger international reach will be key to our success and our ability to conclude structuring partnerships.”

