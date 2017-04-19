 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Wilson Therapeutics' 2016 Annual Report Published



4/19/2017 11:56:30 AM

8.00 AM CET / 19-Apr-2017 / Wilson Therapeutics AB (STO:WTX) As of today, the 2016 Annual Report of Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ) is available as a pdf file on the company's website www.wilsontherapeutics.com. Printed copies can be ordered by post to Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ), Kungsgatan 3, SE-111 43 Stockholm, Sweden, by telephone +46 (0) 8 796 00 00 or by e-mail to lisa.andersson@wtx.se.

About Wilson Therapeutics

Wilson Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, based in Stockholm, Sweden, that develops novel therapies for patients with rare diseases. Wilson Therapeutics' lead product, WTX101, is in development as a novel treatment for Wilson Disease. A Phase 2 clinical study has been successfully completed and preparations for a pivotal Phase 3 study are ongoing. Wilson Therapeutics is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the stock ticker WTX.

Visit www.wilsontherapeutics.com for more information.

For further information contact:
Jonas Hansson, CEO, Wilson Therapeutics AB
Telephone: +46 8 796 00 00
Email: jonas.hansson@wtx.se

Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ)
Corp reg nr 556893-0357
Kungsgatan 3
SE-111 43 Stockholm

