Wilson Therapeutics' 2016 Annual Report Published

4/19/2017 11:56:30 AM
8.00 AM CET / 19-Apr-2017 / Wilson Therapeutics AB (STO:WTX) As of today, the 2016 Annual Report of Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ) is available as a pdf file on the company's website www.wilsontherapeutics.com.
Printed copies can be ordered by post to Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ), Kungsgatan 3, SE-111 43 Stockholm, Sweden, by telephone +46 (0) 8 796 00 00 or by e-mail to lisa.andersson@wtx.se.
About Wilson Therapeutics
Wilson Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, based in Stockholm, Sweden, that develops novel therapies for patients with rare diseases. Wilson Therapeutics' lead product, WTX101, is in development as a novel treatment for Wilson Disease. A Phase 2 clinical study has been successfully completed and preparations for a pivotal Phase 3 study are ongoing. Wilson Therapeutics is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the stock ticker WTX.
Visit www.wilsontherapeutics.com for more information.
For further information contact:
Jonas Hansson, CEO, Wilson Therapeutics AB
Telephone: +46 8 796 00 00
Email: jonas.hansson@wtx.se
Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ)
Corp reg nr 556893-0357
Kungsgatan 3
SE-111 43 Stockholm
