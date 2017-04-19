 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Senseonics Schedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release And Conference Call For May 4, 2017 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time



4/19/2017 11:02:34 AM

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-MKT:SENS) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2017 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's first quarter 2017 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to "Our Company," then "Investor Relations," and then "Events and Webcasts," and will be archived there for future reference.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 883-0383 (US/Canada) or (412) 902-6506 (International) approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics’ first generation CGM system, Eversense®, includes a small sensor, smart transmitter and mobile application. Based on fluorescence sensing technology, the sensor is designed to be inserted subcutaneously and communicate with the smart transmitter to wirelessly transmit glucose levels to a mobile device. After insertion, the sensor is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels. For more information on Senseonics, please visit www.senseonics.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
R. Don Elsey, 301-556-1602
Chief Financial Officer
don.elsey@senseonics.com


