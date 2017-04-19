Senseonics Schedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release And Conference Call For May 4, 2017 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-MKT:SENS) today announced that it plans
to release its first quarter 2017 financial results after market close
on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Management will hold a conference call to
review the company's first quarter 2017 performance starting at 4:30
p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be
concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on
the Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by
navigating to "Our Company," then "Investor Relations," and then "Events
and Webcasts," and will be archived there for future reference.
To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 883-0383 (US/Canada)
or (412) 902-6506 (International) approximately five minutes prior to
the start time.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the
design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring products
designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with
ease. Senseonics’ first generation CGM system, Eversense®, includes a
small sensor, smart transmitter and mobile application. Based on
fluorescence sensing technology, the sensor is designed to be inserted
subcutaneously and communicate with the smart transmitter to wirelessly
transmit glucose levels to a mobile device. After insertion, the sensor
is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels. For
more information on Senseonics, please visit www.senseonics.com.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
R. Don Elsey, 301-556-1602
Chief
Financial Officer
don.elsey@senseonics.com