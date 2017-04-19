Glaukos To Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results After Market Close On May 3

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma, plans to release first quarter 2017 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) on May 3, 2017.

A link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-201-0168 (U.S.) or 647-788-4901 (International) and enter Conference ID 4368346. A replay will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures to transform the treatment of glaucoma, one of the world’s leading causes of blindness. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent® Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012 and is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale injectable therapies designed to address the complete range of glaucoma disease states and progression. The company believes the iStent, which measures 1.0 mm long and 0.33 mm wide, is the smallest medical device ever approved by the FDA.