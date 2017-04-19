Glaukos To Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results After Market Close On May 3

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology
company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough
products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma,
plans to release first quarter 2017 financial results after the market
close on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The company’s management will discuss
the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30
p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) on May 3, 2017.
A link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.glaukos.com.
To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-201-0168 (U.S.)
or 647-788-4901 (International) and enter Conference ID 4368346. A
replay will be archived on the company’s website following completion of
the call.
About Glaukos
Glaukos (www.glaukos.com)
is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development
and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures to
transform the treatment of glaucoma, one of the world’s leading causes
of blindness. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or
MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management
paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®
Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent, its first MIGS device, in the United
States in July 2012 and is leveraging its platform technology to build a
comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale injectable
therapies designed to address the complete range of glaucoma disease
states and progression. The company believes the iStent, which
measures 1.0 mm long and 0.33 mm wide, is the smallest medical device
ever approved by the FDA.
Glaukos Corporation
Sheree Aronson
VP, Investor Relations
(949)
367-9600 ext 371
saronson@glaukos.com