Heart Test Labs Announces The Appointment Of Mr. Joe Schwoebel As Vice President, Clinical And Regulatory Affairs

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., announced today the appointment of Mr.
Joe Schwoebel as Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. Mr.
Schwoebel has over 30 years’ experience in medical device clinical
studies, regulatory affairs and quality assurance with several
companies, including firms that range from large multinational to
startups.
“We are very fortunate to have someone with Joe’s experience, capability
and track record of success in this key role at Heart Test Labs," said
Mark Hilz, President and CEO. "Joe is a key addition to our team and
will play a pivotal role in advancing our innovative product, MyoVista®,
through clinical and regulatory processes.”
Mr. Schwoebel has substantial experience with cardiovascular products,
comprising an ideal fit with the product focus of Heart Test
Laboratories. He has previously worked at Pacesetter Systems, Inc.,
(acquired by St. Jude Medical), Biotronik GmbH, CardiacAssist, Health
Hero Network (acquired by Bosch Healthcare), Pharmaceutical Product
Development (PPD), and Neuros Medical, Inc.
During his career, Mr. Schwoebel has secured FDA clearance of 75
510(k)s, 6 Original PMAs, 100+ PMA Supplements, as well as CE Marks
(European Union), Canadian MDLs (Canada), and product approvals
throughout Asia, Australia, Middle East, Eastern Europe and Russia. He
has also organized and completed 12 IDEs leading to market release of
medical devices in the United States, European Union, and other major
markets.
Mr. Schwoebel is an active member of RAPS, SEMDA, and has participated
on various committees of AdvaMed located in Washington, DC.
About Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (“HTL”)
Using patented proprietary technology, HTL develops medical devices that
focus on the early detection of heart disease. MyoVista’s innovative
technology facilitates the early identification of ischemic and other
heart myocardial dysfunctions, which can enable improved screening for
coronary arterial disease and other cardiac abnormalities. MyoVista®
uses standard 12-lead resting ECG protocols to provide a traditional ECG
incorporating interpretive analysis, as well as further proprietary
informatics to assist a physician in identifying the presence of heart
disease. MyoVista® is ideally suited for use in both primary
care and hospital environments, and has a 15.6-inch high-resolution
touchscreen and incorporates many user features and functionality
commonly associated with a tablet device, which makes it intuitive and
easy to use, thereby reducing training time.
Heart Disease kills 7 million people worldwide each year, more than all
cancers combined, and is the largest spend area in healthcare. MyoVista®
helps to bridge the “diagnostic gap” in heart disease today, which is
the identification of patients prior to an adverse cardiac event, such
as a heart attack.
Heart Test Laboratories is a privately held U.S. corporation which to
date has been funded by private investors. For more information, visit www.hearttestlabs.com