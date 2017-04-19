Colorado Hospital Installs Carestream Health X-ray Systems To Enhance Care For Residents, Tourists

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estes Park Medical Center (Estes Park, Colo.) recently upgraded its
diagnostic imaging department with high-resolution
portable and room-based digital radiography systems (see video link)
from Carestream Health. The hospital also has CARESTREAM
Vue PACS for enterprise image management and medical images from all
modalities are stored on a CARESTREAM
Vue Archive.
This critical access hospital is just minutes from the main entrance to
Rocky Mountain National Park, where stunning scenery and abundant
wildlife draw more than four million visitors a year from around the
world. The hospital treats patients for altitude sickness, hiking
accidents and lightning strikes as well as heart attacks, pulmonary
embolisms and a variety of conditions and diseases.
“Our goal is to quickly and accurately assess patients to determine if
we can treat them here or if they need to be transported to larger
hospitals in the area. Digital radiography systems allow physicians to
view high-quality X-ray images in seconds and make decisions that help
achieve the best outcome for our patients,” said Brigitte Foust,
Director of Diagnostic Imaging, Estes Park Medical Center.
As part of the equipment upgrade that converted the hospital from
computed radiography to digital radiography, Foust and her staff
evaluated offerings from major imaging suppliers and chose Carestream
for its mobile and room-based digital imaging systems.
“Carestream’s imaging systems offer advanced features and imaging
software capabilities as well as ease of use. We also prefer the
enhanced image quality and lighter weight offered by Carestream’s DRX
Plus detectors,” Foust reports.
A CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System captures portable
imaging studies for ER and OR patients as well as inpatients. The staff
uses CARESTREAM DRX Plus detectors in 25 x 30 cm and 35 x 43 cm sizes.
The portable X-ray system also offers software features that help
physicians verify positioning for tube and line placements, according to
Foust.
A fully automated CARESTREAM DRX-Evolution Plus system with a fixed wall
stand and elevating table captures cross-table, spine, abdomen,
long-length, scoliosis and other types of imaging studies. A motorized
overhead tube automatically tracks detector movement for fast
source-to-detector alignment, which reduces fatigue and repetitive
stress injuries for technologists. A remote control lines up the X-ray
tube to either Bucky to further streamline the imaging process.
The staff retrofitted its existing radiography/fluoroscopy system with a
CARESTREAM DRX Plus 3543 detector to deliver rapid access to patient
images.
About Estes Park Medical Center
Estes Park Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital with a
24-hour emergency department, 24-hour advanced life support ambulance
service, medical/surgical services, obstetrics, and home health and
hospice services. Emergency air transport services are available from
our healthcare associates in the Colorado Front Range communities. The
hospital has served the Estes Valley and surrounding areas since 1975,
and is designated as a Level IV Trauma Center. It is a
community-initiated and community-nurtured organization dedicated to
promoting wellness and providing the highest level of quality health
care for our patients. For more information visit www.epmedcenter.com.
About Carestream Health
Carestream is a worldwide provider of dental and medical imaging systems
and IT solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and
precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial,
medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global
service and support network. For more information about the
company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please
contact your Carestream representative or call 888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.
To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.
