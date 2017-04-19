Cardiovascular Systems Release: Thousands In Philadelphia May Be Affected By Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAD is the biggest disease that most people have never heard about. Up
to a staggering 18 million Americans1 suffer from PAD, a
potentially life-threatening disease. As many as 104,100 people in the
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington area may have PAD,2,3 a
condition where plaque builds up along blood vessel walls, narrowing the
arteries and reducing blood flow to the legs and feet.
“Explaining Racial Disparities in Amputation Rates for
the Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) using Decomposition
Methods”
There are more than 160,000 PAD-related amputations in the U.S. each
year, so when left untreated, PAD can lead to amputation.4
And the rate of amputation for African-American and Hispanic-Americans
with PAD is higher than for white Americans.
-
African-Americans are twice as likely to be amputated as a result of
advanced PAD as Caucasians.5
-
Hispanics receive an amputation for PAD at a rate 50 percent higher
than Caucasians.5
A new study published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health
Disparities, “Explaining Racial Disparities in Amputation Rates for
the Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) using Decomposition
Methods,” concludes that compared to Caucasians, African-Americans and
Hispanic-Americans have less access to limb-saving PAD procedures
because they are being admitted to the hospital for treatment when they
are sicker and more likely on an emergency basis.5
Some studies suggest that African-Americans may not feel the symptoms as
early as Caucasians, therefore they do not seek treatment as early.6
A simple screening test, called an ankle-brachial index (ABI), in which
the blood pressure in a person’s ankle is compared to the blood pressure
in the arm, can be used to identify PAD in people who are at risk.
A national campaign, Take A Stand Against Amputation, is seeking
to raise awareness of PAD and to encourage people with symptoms to talk
to a doctor about the disease. The campaign website, www.StandAgainstAmputation.com,
contains useful information about the disease, its risk factors,
symptoms and treatment options. The campaign is gaining visibility in
the Philadelphia area.
About National Minority Health Month
The U.S. Office of
Minority Health's theme for this year's National Minority Health Month
is Bridging Health Equity Across Communities. Throughout April,
the office will work with its partners to raise awareness about efforts
across health, education, justice, housing, transportation and
employment sectors to address the factors known as the social
determinants of health – environmental, social and economic conditions
that impact health. More information is available on the office's
website, www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov.
