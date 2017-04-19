Cardiovascular Systems Release: Thousands In Philadelphia May Be Affected By Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAD is the biggest disease that most people have never heard about. Up to a staggering 18 million Americans1 suffer from PAD, a potentially life-threatening disease. As many as 104,100 people in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington area may have PAD,2,3 a condition where plaque builds up along blood vessel walls, narrowing the arteries and reducing blood flow to the legs and feet.

“Explaining Racial Disparities in Amputation Rates for the Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) using Decomposition Methods”

There are more than 160,000 PAD-related amputations in the U.S. each year, so when left untreated, PAD can lead to amputation.4 And the rate of amputation for African-American and Hispanic-Americans with PAD is higher than for white Americans.

African-Americans are twice as likely to be amputated as a result of advanced PAD as Caucasians. 5

Hispanics receive an amputation for PAD at a rate 50 percent higher than Caucasians.5

A new study published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities, “Explaining Racial Disparities in Amputation Rates for the Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) using Decomposition Methods,” concludes that compared to Caucasians, African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans have less access to limb-saving PAD procedures because they are being admitted to the hospital for treatment when they are sicker and more likely on an emergency basis.5

Some studies suggest that African-Americans may not feel the symptoms as early as Caucasians, therefore they do not seek treatment as early.6 A simple screening test, called an ankle-brachial index (ABI), in which the blood pressure in a person’s ankle is compared to the blood pressure in the arm, can be used to identify PAD in people who are at risk.

A national campaign, Take A Stand Against Amputation, is seeking to raise awareness of PAD and to encourage people with symptoms to talk to a doctor about the disease. The campaign website, www.StandAgainstAmputation.com, contains useful information about the disease, its risk factors, symptoms and treatment options. The campaign is gaining visibility in the Philadelphia area.

About National Minority Health Month

The U.S. Office of Minority Health's theme for this year's National Minority Health Month is Bridging Health Equity Across Communities. Throughout April, the office will work with its partners to raise awareness about efforts across health, education, justice, housing, transportation and employment sectors to address the factors known as the social determinants of health – environmental, social and economic conditions that impact health. More information is available on the office's website, www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov.

About Take A Stand Against Amputation

Take A Stand Against Amputation is sponsored by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., headquartered in St. Paul, Minn. StandAgainstAmputation.com offers educational information about peripheral artery disease (PAD). The website includes a PAD risk factor checklist people can use to talk to health care professionals to help assess if they have PAD or are at risk. The website also provides a tool to help people find a physician or surgeon who is experienced using CSI’s device to treat indicated patients with PAD. For physicians and health care clinics, the website offers free education tools they can download, print and distribute to their patients.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.csi360.com.

