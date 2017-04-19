FDA Completes Food Additive Review Of Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)’ SONOVA 400 GLA Safflower Oil For Use In Dog Diets

DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural technology
company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) has completed its review of Arcadia’s food additive petition for
the use of the company’s high gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) safflower oil
in dog diets. The FDA concluded that the data provided by Arcadia
supports the safety and functionality of GLA safflower oil as a source
of omega-6 fatty acids in dry food for adult dogs. The petition will be
approved when the final rule is published in the Federal Register.
Arcadia’s SONOVA GLA safflower oil provides a rich source of omega-6
fatty acids GLA and linoleic acid (LA) and has been used in human
nutritional supplements since its approval by the FDA in 2009. Clinical
studies have shown that GLA offers similar benefits for pets, including
weight management, control of pruritus and other dermatological
conditions, mobility-related arthritic conditions and immune system
disorders. Arcadia’s SONOVA GLA safflower oil contains a minimum of 40
percent GLA, which is approximately two to four times greater than most
other commercial sources, making it the most concentrated and
cost-effective plant oil source of GLA available.
“The FDA’s approval of Arcadia’s petition opens up an expanded
opportunity for SONOVA GLA safflower oil as a source of omega-6 fatty
acids in pet nutrition, a growing specialty market,” said, Raj Ketkar,
president and CEO of Arcadia Biosciences. “This approval also
demonstrates Arcadia’s strong regulatory capabilities and commitment
toward creating the greatest possible value for our entire product
portfolio.”
Arcadia is currently working with a number of pet nutrition companies
who will be testing the product in their dog food formulations. For more
information, visit: www.sonovaglapet.com.
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Based in Davis, Calif., Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops
agricultural products that create added value for farmers while
benefitting the environment and enhancing human health. Arcadia’s
agronomic performance traits, including Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water
Use Efficiency, Salinity Tolerance, Heat Tolerance and Herbicide
Tolerance, are all aimed at making agricultural production more
economically efficient and environmentally sound. Arcadia’s nutrition
traits and products are aimed at creating healthier ingredients and
whole foods with lower production costs. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements relating to the company’s GLA safflower oil
products and the regulatory process for such products. Forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be
considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company’s and its
partners’ and affiliates’ ability to identify and isolate desired
traits; the company’s and its partners’ ability to develop commercial
products incorporating GLA safflower oil, and complete the regulatory
review process for such products; the company’s compliance with laws and
regulations that impact the company’s business, and changes to such laws
and regulations; the company’s future capital requirements and ability
to satisfy its capital needs; and the other risks set forth in the
company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time
to time, including the risks set forth in the company’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences,
Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.