FDA Completes Food Additive Review Of Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)’ SONOVA 400 GLA Safflower Oil For Use In Dog Diets

DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural technology company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its review of Arcadia’s food additive petition for the use of the company’s high gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) safflower oil in dog diets. The FDA concluded that the data provided by Arcadia supports the safety and functionality of GLA safflower oil as a source of omega-6 fatty acids in dry food for adult dogs. The petition will be approved when the final rule is published in the Federal Register.

Arcadia’s SONOVA GLA safflower oil provides a rich source of omega-6 fatty acids GLA and linoleic acid (LA) and has been used in human nutritional supplements since its approval by the FDA in 2009. Clinical studies have shown that GLA offers similar benefits for pets, including weight management, control of pruritus and other dermatological conditions, mobility-related arthritic conditions and immune system disorders. Arcadia’s SONOVA GLA safflower oil contains a minimum of 40 percent GLA, which is approximately two to four times greater than most other commercial sources, making it the most concentrated and cost-effective plant oil source of GLA available.

“The FDA’s approval of Arcadia’s petition opens up an expanded opportunity for SONOVA GLA safflower oil as a source of omega-6 fatty acids in pet nutrition, a growing specialty market,” said, Raj Ketkar, president and CEO of Arcadia Biosciences. “This approval also demonstrates Arcadia’s strong regulatory capabilities and commitment toward creating the greatest possible value for our entire product portfolio.”

Arcadia is currently working with a number of pet nutrition companies who will be testing the product in their dog food formulations. For more information, visit: www.sonovaglapet.com.

