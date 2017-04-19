ADM Tronics (ADMT) Sets Corporate Goals

NORTHVALE, N.J., April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT) announced today new initiatives, goals and milestones that the Company is hopeful to achieve in the new fiscal year.

On April 12, 2017, the Company recapped the results of initiatives it set forth on October 24, 2016. All initiatives were achieved. The Company also highlighted the fact that it had recorded its 14th consecutive quarter of increased revenues since remodeling its business plan in 2013. In addition, the Company announced that it had entered into a Joint Venture agreement with QOL Devices, LLC, ("QOL") regarding QOL's new respiratory therapy and training platform, trademarked Alvio, targeted for use in non-regulated respiratory training applications as well as for medical respiratory indications.

Andre' DiMino, CEO of ADMT described the Company's upcoming efforts, "First of all, we are hopeful that when our audited financials are completed next month, the results will show that our fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 will be our 4th consecutive year of Increased Revenues and Profits."

Mr. DiMino continued, "Today we are prepared to announce an ambitious and aggressive list of initiatives, goals and milestones which we are confident will maintain our momentum into this upcoming fiscal year.

1) We intend to position ADMT as a Developer and Distributer of ADMT's Proprietary Patented, FDA-Cleared, Medical Device technologies.

2) We intend to continue to aggressively market our Medical Device Contract Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Division (see concepttoquantity.com).

3) We intend to enter into additional Joint Ventures with other Medical Device Companies.

4) We are redesigning our website once again to better reflect ADMT's evolving position in the Medical Device Technology industry.

5) We are re-committing to enhance shareholder value by retaining Investor Relations professionals who have the resources to get our story told to the investing public, via Analyst Reports, Road Shows, as well as Radio and TV Financial Programs."

DiMino concluded, "We have already begun the process to have at least 2 of our Proprietary Medical Device Technologies FDA-cleared within the next year, and to bring each to market shortly thereafter. Our planned distribution channels are already in place, and are anxiously awaiting the first wave of ADMT products, especially Sonotron, our non-invasive electrotherapy for pain conditions. With the ever-growing opioid epidemic in the US, we believe an effective, non-invasive pain therapy could have significant potential. The success of any one of our 'suite of medical device technologies' we anticipate could dwarf the revenues and profits we have achieved to date."

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company's websites - admtronics.com and concepttoquantity.com.

