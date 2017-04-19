Sunovion To Present Data On Aptiom (Eslicarbazepine Acetate) At American Academy of Neurology 2017 Annual Meeting

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) will present nine posters supporting
the use of Aptiom® (eslicarbazepine acetate) to treat
partial-onset seizures (POS) at the American Academy of Neurology 2017
Annual Meeting (AAN 2017) to be held April 22-28, 2017, in Boston,
Massachusetts.
The poster presentations include data that support the short-term and
long-term safety and efficacy of APTIOM monotherapy in adults with POS,
as well as analyses to support a supplemental new drug application
(sNDA) for the use of APTIOM in pediatric patients four years of age and
older. APTIOM is currently approved in the U.S. for use as monotherapy
or adjunctive therapy for POS in adults.
“We are dedicated to furthering the understanding of APTIOM for the
treatment of both adult and pediatric patients with partial-onset
seizures,” said Antony Loebel, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief
Medical Officer at Sunovion, Head of Global Clinical Development for
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group. “We look forward to presenting this
broad selection of data and analyses that underscore our continued
commitment to advancing the understanding of epilepsy and the need for
safe and effective treatment options for partial-onset seizures.”
Sunovion recently announced
submission of a sNDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to
expand the indication for APTIOM to include use as monotherapy or
adjunctive therapy for the treatment of POS in children four years of
age and older.
Sunovion presentations include:
-
Poster 229: Relationship between Seizure Frequency Reduction and
Health-Related Quality of Life in Conversion-to-Monotherapy and
Adjunctive Therapy Trials of Eslicarbazepine Acetate (Tuesday, April
25, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
-
Poster 241: Categorical Analysis of Change in Seizure Frequency
Following Conversion to Eslicarbazepine Acetate Monotherapy (Tuesday,
April 25, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
-
Poster 242: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Outcomes following
Conversion-to-Eslicarbazepine Acetate (ESL) Monotherapy in Patients
with Partial-Onset Seizures (POS): A Post-Hoc Subgroup Analysis of
Patients Who Continued to Receive ESL as Monotherapy for up to 12
Months (Tuesday, April 25, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
-
Poster 243: Relationship between Adjunctive Eslicarbazepine Acetate
(ESL) Use and Incidence of Psychiatric Adverse Events in Patients
Taking Psychotropic Drugs in Three Phase III ESL Trials (Tuesday,
April 25, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
-
Poster 244: Physiologically-Based and Population Pharmacokinetic
Modeling and Simulation to Support Dose Selection and Study Design for
Eslicarbazepine Acetate (ESL) Adjunctive Therapy in Infants with
Partial Onset Seizures (POS) (Tuesday, April 25, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
-
Poster 245: Analysis of Indices of Thyroid Function with Short- and
Long-term Use of Eslicarbazepine Acetate as Adjunctive and Monotherapy
(Tuesday, April 25, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
-
Poster 246: Modeling and Simulation Strategy to Support
Eslicarbazepine Acetate (ESL) Pediatric Dose Selection in the
Treatment of Partial Onset Seizures Based on Matching Adult Exposures
(Tuesday, April 25, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
-
Poster 247: Changes in Body Weight During Eslicarbazepine Acetate
Phase III Clinical Trials (Tuesday, April 25, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
-
Poster 105: Analysis of Changes in Plasma Sodium Levels and Related
Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events During Short- and Long-Term Use of
Eslicarbazepine Acetate as Adjunctive and Monotherapy (Wednesday,
April 26, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
About APTIOM® (eslicarbazepine acetate)
APTIOM
is the latest member of the dibenzazepine carboxamide family of
antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), an established class of medicines. APTIOM is
the only exclusively once-daily, immediate release AED FDA-approved for
use as monotherapy or adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in
adults. The precise mechanism(s) by which eslicarbazepine, the primary
active metabolite of APTIOM, exerts anticonvulsant activity is unknown
but is thought to involve inhibition of voltage-gated sodium channels.
APTIOM can be taken whole or crushed, with or without food. APTIOM is
not classified as a controlled substance by the FDA.
The initial research and development of eslicarbazepine acetate was
performed by BIAL-Portela & C.a, S.A. (BIAL), a privately
held Portuguese research-based pharmaceutical company. Subsequently,
Sunovion acquired the rights under an exclusive license to further
develop and commercialize eslicarbazepine acetate in the United States
and Canada markets from BIAL. APTIOM is approved in Canada for use as
adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial-onset seizures in
patients with epilepsy who are not satisfactorily controlled with
conventional therapy. BIAL gained approval for eslicarbazepine acetate
from the European Medicines Agency in April 2009, as adjunctive therapy
in adult patients with partial-onset seizures with or without secondary
generalization and in December 2016, as adjunctive treatment for
patients above age six years with partial-onset seizures with or without
secondary generalization. In Europe, the product is marketed under the
trade name Zebinix®.
About Epilepsy and Partial-Onset Seizures
Epilepsy is the
fourth most common neurological condition, and one in 26 people in the
U.S. will develop epilepsy in his or her lifetime.1 In the
U.S., approximately 2.9 million people are living with active epilepsy,
including approximately 460,000 children aged 0 to 17 years.2
Epilepsy manifests as unprovoked seizures, which are caused by abnormal
firing of impulses from nerve cells in the brain.3 Partial-onset
seizures are characterized by bursts of electrical activity that are
initially focused in specific areas of the brain and may become more
widespread, with symptoms varying according to the affected areas.4
The unpredictable nature of seizures may have a significant impact on
those with epilepsy. Reducing the frequency of seizures may lessen the
burden of epilepsy. With approximately one-third of people living with
epilepsy still unable to control seizures, there continues to be a need
for new therapies.5 Up to 40 percent of people living with
epilepsy do not respond to the first or second monotherapy,6
and approximately 36 percent fail to achieve adequate control of
seizures despite the use of two or more antiepileptic medications.7
Please see Important Safety Information below.
INDICATION:
Aptiom®
(eslicarbazepine acetate) is a prescription medicine used alone or with
other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:
Do
not take APTIOM if you are allergic to eslicarbazepine acetate, any of
the other ingredients in APTIOM, or oxcarbazepine.
Suicidal behavior and ideation: Antiepileptic drugs, including
APTIOM, may cause suicidal thoughts or actions in a very small number of
people, about 1 in 500. Call your doctor right away if you have any of
the following symptoms, especially if they are new, worse or worry you:
thoughts about suicide or dying; attempting to commit suicide; new or
worse depression, anxiety, or irritability; feeling agitated or
restless; panic attacks; trouble sleeping (insomnia); acting aggressive;
being angry or violent; acting on dangerous impulses; an extreme
increase in activity and talking (mania); or other unusual changes in
behavior or mood.
Allergic reactions: APTIOM may cause serious skin rash or other
serious allergic reactions that may affect organs or other parts of your
body like the liver or blood cells. You may or may not have a rash with
these types of reactions. Call your doctor right away if you experience
any of the following symptoms: swelling of the face, eyes, lips, or
tongue; trouble swallowing or breathing; hives; fever, swollen glands,
or sore throat that do not go away or come and go; painful sores in the
mouth or around your eyes; yellowing of the skin or eyes; unusual
bruising or bleeding; severe fatigue or weakness; severe muscle pain; or
frequent infections or infections that do not go away.
Low salt (sodium) levels in the blood: APTIOM may cause the level
of sodium in your blood to be low. Symptoms may include nausea,
tiredness, lack of energy, irritability, confusion, muscle weakness or
muscle spasms, or more frequent or more severe seizures. Some medicines
can also cause low sodium in your blood. Be sure to tell your health
care provider about all the other medicines that you are taking.
Nervous system problems: APTIOM may cause problems that can
affect your nervous system, including dizziness, sleepiness, vision
problems, trouble concentrating, and difficulties with coordination and
balance. APTIOM may slow your thinking or motor skills. Do not drive or
operate heavy machinery until you know how APTIOM affects you.
Liver problems: APTIOM may cause problems that can affect your
liver. Symptoms of liver problems include yellowing of your skin or the
whites of your eyes, nausea or vomiting, loss of appetite, stomach pain,
or dark urine.
Most common adverse reactions: The most common side effects in
patients taking APTIOM include dizziness, sleepiness, nausea, headache,
double vision, vomiting, feeling tired, problems with coordination,
blurred vision, and shakiness.
Drug interactions: Tell your health care provider about all the
medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter
medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking APTIOM with certain
other medicines may cause side effects or affect how well they work. Do
not start or stop other medicines without talking to your health care
provider. Especially tell your health care provider if you take
oxcarbazepine, carbamazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin, primidone,
clobazam, omeprazole, simvastatin, rosuvastatin, or birth control
medicine.
Discontinuation: Do not stop taking APTIOM without first talking
to your health care provider. Stopping APTIOM suddenly can cause serious
problems.
Pregnancy and lactation: APTIOM may cause your birth control
medicine to be less effective. Talk to your health care provider about
the best birth control method to use. APTIOM may harm your unborn baby.
APTIOM passes into breast milk. Tell your health care provider if you
are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to
breastfeed. You and your health care provider will decide if you should
take APTIOM. If you become pregnant while taking APTIOM, talk to your
health care provider about registering with the North American
Antiepileptic Drug (NAAED) Pregnancy Registry. The purpose of this
registry is to collect information about the safety of antiepileptic
medicine during pregnancy. You can enroll in this registry by calling
1-888-233-2334.
Get medical help right away if you have any of the symptoms listed
above.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs
to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch
or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
For more information, please see the APTIOM
Medication Guide and Full
Prescribing Information.
APTIOM is used under license from BIAL.
About Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion)
Sunovion is
a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the innovative application
of science and medicine to help people with serious medical conditions.
Sunovion’s vision is to lead the way to a healthier world. The company’s
spirit of innovation is driven by the conviction that scientific
excellence paired with meaningful advocacy and relevant education can
improve lives. With patients at the center of everything it does,
Sunovion has charted new paths to life-transforming treatments that
reflect ongoing investments in research and development and an
unwavering commitment to support people with psychiatric, neurological
and respiratory conditions. Sunovion’s track record of discovery,
development and commercialization of important therapies has included
Utibron™ Neohaler® (indacaterol/glycopyrrolate) inhalation
powder, Brovana® (arformoterol tartrate), Latuda®
(lurasidone HCI) and Aptiom® (eslicarbazepine acetate).
Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Sunovion is an indirect,
wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd., based in London, England, Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, and Sunovion
CNS Development Canada ULC, based in Toronto, Ontario, are wholly-owned
direct subsidiaries of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Additional
information can be found on the company’s web sites: www.sunovion.com,
www.sunovion.eu
and www.sunovion.ca.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo
Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in
Japan operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including
Japan, the United States, China and the European Union. Sumitomo
Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceutical products in
the Psychiatry & Neurology area and the Oncology area, which have been
designated as the focus therapeutic areas. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is
based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.,
and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
has about 6,500 employees worldwide. Additional information about
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at www.ds-pharma.com.
For a copy of this release, visit Sunovion’s web site at www.sunovion.com
|
