 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Forward Pharma (FWP) Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2016 Financial And Operational Results



4/19/2017 8:56:18 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) (“we” or “Forward” or the “Company”), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. Net income for the fourth quarter December 31, 2016 was $9.6 million while net loss for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $33.3 million, or $0.20 and $(0.71) per diluted share, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, after removing the effect of non-cash income and expense items, our fourth quarter and year ended 2016 net loss would have been $11.8 million and $40.9 million, or $(0.25) and $(0.87) per basic share, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had $138.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, with no debt outstanding.

Read at GlobeNewswire


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 