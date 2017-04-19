|
Forward Pharma (FWP) Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2016 Financial And Operational Results
4/19/2017 8:56:18 AM
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) (“we” or “Forward” or the “Company”), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. Net income for the fourth quarter December 31, 2016 was $9.6 million while net loss for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $33.3 million, or $0.20 and $(0.71) per diluted share, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, after removing the effect of non-cash income and expense items, our fourth quarter and year ended 2016 net loss would have been $11.8 million and $40.9 million, or $(0.25) and $(0.87) per basic share, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had $138.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, with no debt outstanding.
