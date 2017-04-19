EpicGenetics, With The Assistance Of Leading Medical Centers, Expands Clinical Study Of FM/A Test To Diagnose Fibromyalgia, Identify Genetic Markers Unique To The Disorder And Explore Direct Treatment Approaches

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EpicGenetics, a privately held biomedical company dedicated to improving
the diagnosis and treatment of fibromyalgia, today announced that it has
engaged the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)* and the
University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago (UIC). Both
university research centers will be sequencing the exomes of patients to
improve the diagnosis of fibromyalgia through the application of the FM/a®
Test and to allow EpicGenetics to detect fibromyalgia disease-specific
gene markers. Additionally, Bruce Gillis, M.D., CEO of EpicGenetics, has
made a research gift to the Immunobiology Laboratory at the
Massachusetts General Hospital directed by Denise Faustman, M.D., Ph.D.,
to continue its robust clinical research regarding a direct treatment
for fibromyalgia.
The FM/a® Test is an FDA-compliant blood test that diagnoses
fibromyalgia by identifying the presence of specific white blood cell
abnormalities that have been documented to exist in these patients. The
FM/a® Test accurately and objectively diagnoses this chronic
disorder that afflicts millions of men, women and children.
EpicGenetics will offer whole exome genetic surveys to FM/a®
test-positive patients in a search for fibromyalgia-specific gene
markers and mutations, analogous to the BRCA1/BRCA2 model for
breast cancer. EpicGenetics’ associated CAMPAIGN 250 seeks to accomplish
these gene surveys in up to 250,000 FM/a® test-positive
individuals. The fees for these genomic surveys will be paid by
EpicGenetics.
“There has been very little innovation over the past several decades to
help patients better understand and manage their fibromyalgia,” said
Frederick G. Behm, M.D., the Frances B. Geever Professor and head of
pathology at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago.
“Patients with this disorder frequently experience pain and fatigue that
prohibits them from being able to engage in their daily lives. These
patients are seeking answers to basic questions about the cause and
etiology of the disorder – and, as physicians, we are frustrated that
our previously limited research in this field prevents us from being
able to answer these questions.”
“Since becoming available in 2012, the FM/a® Test has
successfully and objectively diagnosed patients with fibromyalgia in the
U.S. and multiple other countries, thereby providing these patients with
a definitive diagnosis and certainty about a medical condition that has
often been misunderstood and erroneously denied as a legitimate medical
disorder,” said Bruce Gillis, M.D., CEO of EpicGenetics. “I believe we
are at the forefront of advancing scientific information about
fibromyalgia and answering these critical questions for patients: 1) Do
I have fibromyalgia? 2) How and why did I develop fibromyalgia? and 3)
Is there a direct treatment for fibromyalgia?”
Denise Faustman, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Immunobiology Laboratory
at the Massachusetts General Hospital and a noted immunologist at the
Harvard Medical School, will initiate plans for a clinical trial at the
Massachusetts General Hospital to test the potential of the Bacillus
Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine to change the biology of fibromyalgia.
FM/a® test-positive patients will be offered an opportunity
to participate in this vaccine trial once the study protocols have
received the required institutional and regulatory approvals.
As Dr. Faustman explains, “The Massachusetts General Hospital is
announcing a new research effort on the application of the BCG vaccine,
which will be directed at changing the biology of fibromyalgia as it
concerns the foundational immune system discovery of the role particular
cytokines have in fibromyalgia.”
The FM/a® Test will consequently not only serve to
objectively confirm the diagnosis of fibromyalgia, but also act as the
gateway for fibromyalgia patients through these newly announced research
efforts to participate in genetic studies to further define their
disease.
The cost of the FM/a® Test is covered by most insurance
companies and Medicare.
Once diagnosed by the FM/a® Test, EpicGenetics will cover
patients’ direct laboratory costs for the genetic surveys and for
further research on their disease. Patients who are suspected of having
fibromyalgia need a licensed health care practitioner to authorize their
FM/a® Test.
To learn more about the FM/a® Test and these clinical
studies, including details on participation, please visit www.FMTest.com
or http://www.facebook.com/TheFMTest.
About Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder marked by a variety of symptoms that
can include chronic diffuse pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances, muscle
tenderness, headaches and depression, as well as problems with thinking
and memory function. This disorder is known to impact an estimated 6
percent of the population,1 and it isn’t age, gender or
ethnic specific. However, due to a previous lack of diagnostic tools and
a common denial of the legitimate existence of fibromyalgia, many
believe that this number may in fact be much larger.2
Current treatment options for fibromyalgia are limited, offer only
indirect and symptom-limited approaches, and primarily include
anticonvulsants, opioids and antidepressants which help only some
patients manage the disorder’s symptoms, though they do not treat the
cause. Further, several of these treatments carry “Black Box Warnings”
regarding their potentially dangerous side effects.
About The FM/a®
Test
The FM/a® Test is the first FDA-compliant, objective blood
test to diagnose fibromyalgia. It is a multi-biomarker-based test that
analyzes immune system white blood cell production of critical chemokine
and cytokine/protein patterns. These proteins demonstrate an abnormal
pattern in fibromyalgia patients which the FM/a® Test can
identify so it will correctly and objectively diagnose this medical
illness. Results of the FM/a® Test are based upon a 1-100
scoring system, with fibromyalgia patients having scores higher than 50.
The test has been clinically validated to diagnose fibromyalgia with a
93 percent sensitivity.
The FM/a® Test is a result of research and clinical studies
that were performed at the University of Illinois College of Medicine
Chicago. It has been recognized by the American Association for Clinical
Chemistry (AACC) for “Outstanding Research in Clinical and Diagnostic
Immunology.” Peer-reviewed published medical studies have served as the
basis of the FM/a® Test, based upon the testing of hundreds
of patients.
The FM/a® Test is a Laboratory-Developed Test (LDT) that was
developed — and is performed — in a CLIA certified and CAP accredited
laboratory. The test fulfills the FDA regulation (21CFR 866.5700) for an
immunological test system.
About EpicGenetics
EpicGenetics, Inc. is a privately held biomedical company based in Los
Angeles, California, that developed and manufactures the FM/a®
Test. EpicGenetics is dedicated to improving the diagnosis and treatment
of fibromyalgia by offering the first conclusive diagnostic test for
fibromyalgia, and by investing in and developing further comprehensive
clinical studies at leading medical research centers. More information
is available at www.FMTest.com.
*UCLA has been engaged to sequence the exomes of research subjects.
