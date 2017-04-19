EyeLock Receives Patent For Mobility Identity Platforms

NEW YORK, April 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC, a leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 9,626,563. The patent broadly covers mobility identity platforms and represents the company's 46th issued patent.

"Our latest patented invention helps provide a fast and easy user experience by using the opportunistic acquisition of a sequence of images to select a limited number of images with the best iris-related quality metrics to hold in memory for further processing," said Jim Demitrieus, CEO of EyeLock. "Once the images are selected, our algorithms immediately create a template which is then used for matching and recognition."

Mr. Demitrieus noted that this solution is useful in mobile applications, for example, where devices are often memory-limited, and image quality is often affected by motion-blur and eye-blinking at the instant of acquisition.

In summary, the patented mobility identity platform:

provides opportunistic acquisition of a number of iris images from which a limited number of images that each meets a quality threshold is stored or maintained for further processing;

does not require autofocus functions that often trail user movements and fail to achieve good image focus;

evaluates acquired images in real-time to select those that feature sufficiently exposed and in-focus irises;

dynamically acquires more images if prior images are of insufficient quality;

supports mobile or other applications where biometric acquisition may coincide with eye-blinking or is susceptible to motion blur due to user movements at the instant of acquisition; and

supports applications where device memory available for holding images is often limited.

This patented solution is the most recent example of how EyeLock has achieved significant technological breakthroughs and solved integration challenges that have historically been a barrier to mass-market adoption of iris authentication technology. In addition, the Company's approach provides maximum flexibility by offering designs that have either on-board or host-based processing and illumination. Algorithm performance capabilities for speed and accuracy have been validated by Novetta, a leader in advanced analytics technology and independent biometric testing, as unmatched in the market. The EyeLock reference designs have working distances of up to 60 cm with a false accept rate of 1 in 1.5 million for single eye authentication and a false reject rate of less than 1%.

About EyeLock

EyeLock LLC, a majority owned subsidiary of Voxx International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), is an acknowledged leader in advanced iris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security with EyeLock ID technology. Iris authentication is highly secure because no two irises are alike and the iris is the most accurate human identifier other than DNA. The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 100 patents and patents pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the level of security EyeLock provides due in part to its extremely low false acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. As a sponsor member of the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a safer and more secure digital presence for consumers, EyeLock is dedicated to advancing digital privacy and next generation security. For more information, please visit www.eyelock.com.

