Parvus Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Worldwide License And Collaboration Agreement For The Development And Commercialization Of Its Lead Nanomedicine To Treat Type 1 Diabetes

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parvus Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing
disease-modifying nanomedicines to halt or reverse autoimmune disease
without causing general immune suppression, has entered into a license
and collaboration agreement with Novartis for its lead Navacim for
treating type 1 diabetes. Navacims constitute a novel pharmacological
class of therapeutic comprised of nanoparticles (NPs) coated with
disease-relevant peptide-major histocompatibility complexes (pMHCs) that
alter the behavior of disease-causing T lymphocytes. Navacims are the
first biopharmaceuticals to demonstrate in preclinical models the
ability to restore immune tolerance in a disease-specific manner through in
vivo formation and expansion of regulatory T-cells (T-regs) without
causing general immune suppression.
Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis receives exclusive, worldwide
rights to use Parvus’ Navacim technology to develop and commercialize
products for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D) and will be
responsible for clinical-stage development and commercialization
activities. Parvus will be primarily responsible for conducting the
ongoing preclinical work for the T1D program and filing the IND in
collaboration with Novartis through a joint steering committee. Parvus
has received an upfront payment and will receive research funding to
support preclinical activities. In addition, Parvus is eligible to
receive downstream development, regulatory, and sales milestone
payments, as well as product royalties. Novartis has also made an equity
investment in Parvus.
T1D Navacims are composed of an iron oxide nanoparticle conjugated with
multiple copies of a peptide derived from a pancreatic autoantigen,
presented in the context of an MHC molecule. Preclinical studies have
shown that Navacims achieve their therapeutic effect by reprogramming
cognate pathogenic T cells into tissue-specific beneficial T-regs and
thereafter inducing their systemic expansion. The expanded T-regs target
and suppress the autoimmune disease-causing immune cells, sparing other
immune cells and restoring the immune system to the normal steady state.
Navacims have the potential, therefore, to specifically treat the
autoimmune disease without increasing the risk of infection.
“This is a transformative collaboration for Parvus. We are excited by
this strong endorsement of the science behind our Navacim platform, as
well as the opportunity to collaborate closely with a globally
recognized leader in the field of immunology and autoimmune disease,”
stated Janice M. LeCocq, CEO of Parvus. "This will augment our resources
across the Navacim platform and accelerate the development of our T1D
program. We are also pursuing the development of multiple Navacims that
target autoimmune diseases where there is high unmet need for
disease-modifying drugs without causing systemic immunosuppression.”
About T1D
Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is caused by a chronic, progressive autoimmune
response against the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas that
ultimately leads to insulin-deficiency and high blood glucose levels. As
a result, patients with T1D require insulin replacement therapy, usually
involving multiple injections of insulin on a daily basis.
Unfortunately, insulin is not a cure and does not treat the underlying
cause of T1D. In addition, insulin replacement therapy cannot mimic the
exquisitely tight control of glucose levels achieved by endogenous
insulin production and, with time, can lead to serious complications,
including blindness, stroke, myocardial failure, amputation and
peripheral neuropathy. Currently, as many as 1.25 million Americans have
T1D and the incidence of disease is steadily increasing. T1D is
typically first diagnosed in children and young adults.
About Parvus Therapeutics Inc.
Parvus Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company
engaged in the development and commercialization of Navacim
therapeutics, novel nanoparticle based immune complexes that induce the in
vivo expansion of specific regulatory cells resulting in the
restoration of immune homeostasis. Navacims can be readily tailored to
target a broad range of autoimmune diseases and have the potential to
radically improve the lives of patients suffering from these diseases.
Navacims were discovered by Pere Santamaria, M.D., Ph.D. Chief
Scientific Officer and Founder of Parvus, Julia McFarlane Diabetes
Research Professor of the Cumming School of Medicine at the University
of Calgary and Group Leader at Institut D’Investigacions Biomediques
August Pi i Sunyer.