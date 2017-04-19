AMAG (AMAG) To Host First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On Tuesday, May 2, 2017 At 8:00 A.M. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., April 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) today announced that its first quarter 2017 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.



Dial-in Number

U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: (877) 412-6083

International Dial-in Number: (702) 495-1202

Conference ID: 3903846

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056

Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 3903846

A telephone replay will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on May 2, 2017 through midnight on May 9, 2017.

The webcast with slides will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About AMAG

AMAG is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering important therapeutics, conducting clinical research in areas of unmet need and creating education and support programs for the patients and families we serve. Our currently marketed products support the health of patients in the areas of women’s and maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Through CBR®, we also help families to preserve newborn stem cells, which are used today in transplant medicine for certain cancers and blood, immune and metabolic disorders, and have the potential to play a valuable role in the ongoing development of regenerative medicine. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CBR® is a registered trademark of CBR Systems, Inc.





AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact: Christi Waarich Associate Director, Investor Relations 617-498-7638