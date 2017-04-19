Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Reaches Milestone Of 100 Granted Patents, Including Coverage Of Leading Indications In Major Markets

In addition, Pluristem has over 110 pending patent applications.



The patents portfolio covers over 30 different innovations across major markets.

HAIFA, Israel, April 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI), (TASE:PSTI), a leading developer of placenta-based cell therapy products, announced today that it has been issued its 100th patent, an important milestone attesting to the significant accomplishments of its scientists and engineers, and its enduring commitment to innovative research and development.

The milestone reflects Pluristem’s continued efforts to develop accessible and effective placental cell therapies. Pluristem’s 100 approved patents and over 110 pending patent applications cover over 30 different innovations, including Pluristem’s proprietary Placental Expanded (PLX) cells and the pharmaceutical composition containing them; methods of expanding and harvesting the cells; uses of the cells in treating a wide variety of indications; and advanced devices developed for expanding and thawing the cells. Therapeutic areas covered by the patent portfolio include ischemic disorders such as intermittent claudication (IC), critical limb ischemia (CLI), ischemic stroke, acute myocardial infarction and ischemic kidney injury. Also covered are hematological disorders such as acute radiation syndrome (ARS), graft vs. host disease (GvHD), and incomplete engraftment of hematopoietic cell transplants (partially unsuccessful bone marrow transplantation). Other therapeutic areas include muscle and tendon injury; inflammatory bowel disorders and other autoimmune diseases; heart failure and cardiomyopathy.

“In an industry that demands constant technological and scientific advances, a robust patent portfolio covering our core innovations strengthens Pluristem’s competitive edge,” said Zami Aberman, Chairman and Co-CEO of Pluristem. “We believe that our patented technologies allow us to deliver truly distinct and scientifically superior products, while fulfilling our vision of creating successful cell therapies that we believe will change the way patients are treated.”

Pluristem is currently in advanced-stage, pre-marketing clinical trials for several of its cell therapy products. The patents cover Pluristem’s leading indications such as CLI, with patents in over 10 jurisdictions, including major markets such as the United States, Europe, Japan and China.

“Our patent portfolio is a valuable asset that serves our marketing strategy. We are pleased that our competitive advantage in technology and manufacturing will be secured by patent protection for many years to come,” said Yaky Yanay, Co-CEO and President of Pluristem. “These patented innovations created by our outstanding teams of researchers and engineers pave the way towards a better future for healthcare that leverages advanced technology to increase treatment efficacy and patient access, we look forward to the fulfillment of this vision.”

